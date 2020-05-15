'A pretty scary thing': Illness in children linked to Covid-19 worries US

Amber Dean had recovered from a mild bout of the coronavirus and just ended her home quarantine with ther family of five when her oldest son, 9-year-old Bobby, fell ill.

Bobby Dean lies in a hospital bed after being diagnosed with a mysterious illness. Source: Associated Press

"At first it was nothing major, it seemed like a tummy bug, like he ate something that didn't agree with him," said Dean, who lives in the western New York town of Hornell.

At the local hospital emergency room, doctors suspected an appendix infection and sent him home with instructions to see his pediatrician.

It was only later, after Bobby's condition took an alarming turn for the worse, that doctors realised he was among the small but growing number with a mysterious syndrome thought to be related to Covid-19.

New York is now investigating about 100 cases of the inflammatory syndrome, which affects blood vessels and organs, similar to Kawasaki disease and toxic shock.

Three children in the state have died and 52 children are reported to be showing symptoms which prompted New York Govenor Andrew Cuomo to advise all hospitals to prioritise Covid-19 testing for children with symptoms.

Children elsewhere in the US and in Europe have also been hospitalised with the condition known as pediatric multi-system inflammatory syndrome.

In New York, the syndrome has been found across a wide range of young people. A 5-year-old boy, 7-year-old boy and an 18-year-old woman have died.

About 23 percent of cases have occurred in children under age 5, about 29 percent between the ages of 5 and 9, 28 percent between ages 10 and 14 and 16 percent between the ages 15 and 19.

"This is a truly disturbing situation and I know parents around the state and parents around the country are very concerned about this, and they should be," Cuomo said.

He announced last week that New York is developing a national criteria for identifying and responding to the syndrome at the request of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In testimony before a Senate committee, Dr. Anthony Fauci said children in general do better than adults and the elderly, but he warned there is still much to learn about the virus.