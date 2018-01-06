'Pretty magical' – Onlookers stunned by partially frozen waterfall in US

Source:Associated Press
People braved frigid temperatures in New Jersey today to see the partially frozen Paterson Great Falls.
The National Park Service kept the park containing the waterfall open to visitors despite the single-digit temperatures.
Most people could only last a couple of minutes in the cold to savor the view along the Passaic River.
Because the water is moving it never entirely freezes but large parts of it have turned to ice.
The Great Falls is 77 feet high and usually drops around 7.5 million litres of water per day.
