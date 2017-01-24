'What is the president's message to the millions of people who protested?'
Donald Trump is apparently 'cognizant' to those who took part in the Women's March protests against him.
Source: Associated Press
It's estimated 2.5 million people took part in the marches across the US, wearing pink knitted beanies in protest of Donald Trump.
Source: 1 NEWS
Millions of people blew expected attendance numbers out of the water in places such as London, Paris and Israel.
Source: Associated Press
