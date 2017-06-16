 

President Trump's lawyer stresses he is 'not under investigation' by FBI

Source:

Associated Press

A member of the president's outside legal team said overnight that Donald Trump is not under federal investigation, days after Trump appeared to confirm he was with a tweet about being the target of a "witch hunt."

Mr Trump also called it the single greatest witch hunt is US history.

Source: 1 NEWS

Appearing on a series of news programmes, attorney Jay Sekulow repeatedly stressed that "the president has not been and is not under investigation".

He said a Friday tweet from Trump was specifically directed at a story in The Washington Post about the expanding probe into Russia's election meddling.

As evidence, Sekulow said that Trump has not been notified of any investigation.

He also cited the testimony from former FBI Director James Comey before the senate intelligence committee, in which Comey said he had told Trump he was not under investigation in the months leading up to his May 9 firing.

Asked about the possibility that an investigation has since developed and the president just does not know, Sekulow said:

"I can't read people's minds, but I can tell you this, we have not been notified that there's an investigation to the president of the United States. So that - nothing has changed in that regard since James Comey's testimony."

The Post reported last week that Robert Mueller - the special counsel appointed to investigate Russian involvement in the 2016 presidential election - was looking into whether Trump obstructed justice.

The president wrote on Twitter Friday: "I am being investigated for firing the FBI Director by the man who told me to fire the FBI Director! Witch Hunt." 

'Phony story' – Donald Trump slams reports he is under investigation for obstruction of justice

