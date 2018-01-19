President Trump's first year in office marked by chaos and controversy

From his declared war on the media to his habit of explosive tweeting and his penchant for alternative facts, Donald Trump's first year in office was one marked by chaos and controversy.

The shakeup reflected not only in a record number of first year staff departures, but in broken norms on everything from foreign policy to presidential decorum; the president often igniting feuds with US allies, members of his own party - even players in the NFL.

Trump's first year did have some notable achievements - from putting conservative judge Neil Gorsuch on the Supreme Court - to passing a major tax overhaul - and presiding over a booming economy.

"I don't think any administration has ever done what we've done and what we've accomplished in its first year," President Trump said last week during his first Cabinet meeting of 2018.

But Trump ends the year with a laundry list of unfulfilled promises -- such as repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act and building a wall on the Mexico border.

His historically low public approval ratings haven't budged as he approaches year two and he faces spiralling questions about his fitness for office.

"Season Two of Trump's White House looks to be off to a great start. And we have every reason to believe it will be as much of a wild ride as season one," said AP White House reporter Jonathan Lemire.

"It seems like every day we're hit with four or five headlines that in a previous administration, would have defined that week, that month or even that six months. For this president, it's every day," Lemire added.

In the past week alone, Trump sparked outrage across the globe when he used vulgar language to describe Haiti and Africa - the comments reviving an ongoing debate about whether the president is racist.

That controversy following weeks of growing concerns about Trump's mental stability - prompting the president to declare on Twitter that he is a "stable genius".

How those questions will affect his second year legislative agenda remain unclear - particularly with crucial midterm elections looming.

"Every time the president sort of steps in this and creates another controversy, it can't help but be negative for Republicans going into November," said Lemire.

But perhaps the biggest uncertainty for Trump's year ahead - Robert Mueller's ongoing investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential campaign.

Trump has adamantly denied any wrongdoing.

But Mueller has already expressed interest in questioning Trump - ensuring the probe will be a thorn in the president's side well into 2018, if not beyond.

"I'm not saying that Trump will have to resign or that he'll be impeached and removed from office. But it does have that sense where these investigations grind on for years at a time and cast a pall over the president's administration," said Perry.