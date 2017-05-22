 

President Trump urges Muslim nations to drive out extremists, condemning 'Islamic terror of all kinds'

Associated Press

Demanding Middle East leaders combat a "crisis of Islamic extremism" emanating from their homelands, President Donald Trump tried to revise his previous anti-Muslim rhetoric while recasting the fight against terrorism as a "battle between good and evil" instead of a clash between the West and Islam.

Trump's address overnight was the centerpiece of his two-day visit to Saudi Arabia, his first stop overseas as president.

Trump's address overnight was the centrepiece of his two-day visit to Saudi Arabia.
Source: Associated Press

During a meeting of more than 50 Arab and Muslim leaders, he sought to chart a new course for America's role in the region, one aimed squarely on rooting out terrorism, with less focus on promoting human rights and democratic reforms.

"We are not here to lecture — we are not here to tell other people how to live, what to do, who to be, or how to worship," Trump said, speaking in an ornate room that featured 11 chandeliers and six giant video screens.

"Instead, we are here to offer partnership - based on shared interests and values - to pursue a better future for us all."

Even as the president pledged to work alongside Middle Eastern nations, he put the onus for combatting terrorism on the region.

The move comes after Donald Trump criticised then-first lady Michelle Obama for doing the same thing two years ago.
Source: Associated Press

Bellowing into the microphone, he implored Muslim leaders to aggressively fight extremists: "Drive them out of your places of worship. Drive them out of your communities."

'Iranian regime has been the spearhead of global terrorism'

Trump slammed Iran for spreading "destruction and chaos" throughout the region, repeatedly castigating the nation — which had re-elected its moderate president the day before — as a breeding ground and financier for terror.

His comments were echoed by Saudi King Salman, who declared, "The Iranian regime has been the spearhead of global terrorism."

He condemned "Islamists" and "Islamic terror of all kinds," but never specifically referred to radical Islam. 

The US president was greeted with a grand royal welcome ahead of a state dinner in his honour.
Source: Associated Press

Overnight, Trump was full of praise for Muslim world's history and culture. He declared Islam "one of the world's great faiths."

And he praised the Middle East's potential even as he underlined his own vision of a United States with tighter borders, saying "this region should not be a place from which refuges flee but to where newcomers flock."

White House officials said they considered Trump's address to be a counterweight to President Barack Obama's debut speech to the Muslim world in 2009 in Cairo.

Obama called for understanding and acknowledged some of America's missteps in the region. That speech was denounced by many Republicans and criticised by a number of the United States' Middle East allies as being a sort of apology.

The US President will visit the capital where streets are lined with American flags and Trump billboards.
Source: US ABC

Trump said nothing that could be interpreted as an apology. Instead, he seethed at the terrorists who called the region home, though he offered no solutions to prevent radicalisation or entertained any discussion of the sources of disaffection for young Muslims that have led them to turn to violence.

'If you choose he path of terror, your life will be empty'

"Terrorists do not worship God. They worship death," he said.

"If you choose he path of terror, your life will be empty, your life will be brief and your soul will be full condemned."

Trump's speech came amid a renewed courtship of the United States' Arab allies.

Trump held individual meetings with leaders of several nations, including Egypt and Qatar, before participating in a round-table with the Gulf Cooperation Council and joining Saudi King Salman in opening Riyadh's new anti-terrorism centre.

A meeting with Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi underscored the kinship, with Trump saluting his counterpart on the April release of Egyptian-American charity worker Aya Hijazi, who had been detained in the country for nearly three years.

El-Sissi invited Trump to visit him in Egypt, adding, "You are a unique personality that is capable of doing the impossible." As the participants laughed, Trump responded: "I agree."

The president then complimented el-Sissi's choice of footwear, telling his Egyptian counterpart "Love your shoes. Boy, those shoes" after their brief remarks to the press.

00:30
05:20
It was just another day at the office for Marae TV's Blake Ihimaera until she cleared her phone messages.

Watch: 'Let's give them their own island' - Marae TV employee left shocked by phone message

Live stream: Breakfast

00:44
The Duchess of Cambridge ushered the flower boys and girls away from adults after the ceremony.

Watch: Kate Middleton has a stern word with Prince George after her sister Pippa's wedding

01:05
Zac Franich picked 22-two-year-old Viarni Bright after he said a heart-wrenching goodbye to Lily on tonight's Bachelor finale.

Video: 'From the first moment I saw you I felt this little spark' - Bachelor Zac chooses Viarni

01:52
Caitlin Ryan, 25, nabbed a gold medal for her efforts in Portugal.

Kiwi kayak sprinter embraces international debut with gold medal – but how does she know NZ legend Lisa Carrington?

