President Trump unloads on Red Hen restaurant after booting out staffer - 'filthy canopies, doors and windows'

President Donald Trump criticised a Virginia restaurant that asked his press secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, to leave because she worked for his administration.

Red Hen booted out Sarah Huckabee Sanders because she worked for the President.
Source: Breakfast

Trump, in a Monday morning tweet (local time), said that The Red Hen restaurant in Lexington, Virginia "should focus more on cleaning its filthy canopies, doors and windows (badly needs a paint job) rather than refusing to serve a fine person like Sarah Huckabee Sanders".

"I always had a rule, if a restaurant is dirty on the outside, it is dirty on the inside!" added Trump, an admitted germophobe, who has said he prefers eating at fast food chains rather than independent eateries because he trusts them more.

Photographs of the restaurant, a three-hour-drive from Washington, appear to show no evidence of serious disrepair to the red building with hunter green awnings and white doors and trim, though recent images appear to show some awning wear.

The restaurant's most recent health inspection, reported by the local news site Patch and available online, includes no record of violations. Inspectors noted "good food/unit temperatures," said staff had clean uniforms and aprons, and observed "excellent job on code-dating."

Sanders tweeted over the weekend that she was asked to leave the restaurant by its owner Friday evening because she worked for Trump. Sanders said she "politely left" and that the owner's "actions say far more about her than about me."

The restaurant's co-owner, Stephanie Wilkinson, did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday, but she told The Washington Post that her reasons for booting Sanders included the concerns of employees who were gay and knew Sanders had defended Trump's desire to bar transgender people from serving in the military.

Several other Trump administration officials, including Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, have been confronted in public in recent days amid intense fury over an administration policy that led to a spike in the number of migrant children being separated from their parents after crossing the border illegally.

Piutau tied the knot with Lineti Latu in Auckland over the weekend.

