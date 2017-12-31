 

President Trump tweets more support for Iran's protesters

Associated Press

President Donald Trump is again cheering on the protesters in Iran, saying: "The people are finally getting wise as to how their money and wealth is being stolen and squandered on terrorism".

Anti-riot Iranian police prevent university students to join other protesters over Iran weak economy, in Tehran, Iran.

Source: Associated Press

Trump tweeted overnight that it looks like the Iranians "will not take it any longer." And he adds: "The USA is watching very closely for human rights violations!"

Trump's tweets the previous day angered Iran's government, leading the Foreign Ministry spokesman to say the "Iranian people give no credit to the deceitful and opportunist remarks of US officials or Mr Trump."

A wave of economic protests is sweeping major cities in Iran. The first deaths occurred overnight when two protesters were killed during clashes at a rally in Doroud.

