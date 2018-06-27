 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


President Trump threatens to tax Harley-Davidson 'like never before' for move overseas

share

Source:

Associated Press

President Donald Trump sought today to avoid blame for Harley-Davidson's decision to move some motorcycle production overseas and threatened to tax the manufacturer "like never before!" as punishment for the planned production shift.

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Republican lawmakers in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Tuesday, June 26, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Republican lawmakers in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Tuesday, June 26, 2018, in Washington.

Source: Associated Press

The Milwaukee-based company said Tuesday it came to its decision because of retaliatory tariffs it faces in an escalating trade dispute between the US and the European Union. The company had no immediate response today to the president's assertions.

Trump warned the iconic American brand that any shift in production "will be the beginning of the end."

"The Aura will be gone and they will be taxed like never before!" Trump said in one of several tweets Tuesday morning about Harley-Davidson.

It was unclear what the president was referring to or how he could impose taxes on a single company.

Trump offered no clarity later in the day when he was asked about tariffs during a White House photo-op with Congress members.

"Harley-Davidson is using that as an excuse and I don't like that because I've been very good to Harley-Davidson and they used it as an excuse," he said in response.

"And I think the people who ride Harleys aren't happy with Harley-Davidson and I wouldn't be either."

The president has held up the motorcycle maker as an example of a US business harmed by trade barriers in other countries.

But Harley-Davidson had warned last year against responding to foreign trade barriers with higher American tariffs, saying the levies could negatively impact sales.

The company reiterated today that it was moving some production of motorcycles destined for sale in the EU to its existing international facilities to "address the additional tariffs imposed by the EU." It did not respond directly to Trump.

Trump recently imposed steep tariffs on aluminum and steel imported from Canada, Mexico and Europe in his bid to level the trade playing field and reduce trade deficits between the US and its trade partners.

But those trade partners feel insulted by Trump and have decided to retaliate.

The US and China are also volleying back and forth over tariffs.

Trump tweeted Tuesday that Harley-Davidson had already announced it was closing a Kansas City plant and moving those jobs to Thailand.

But union officials are the ones who claimed the jobs were being shifted to Thailand. Harley-Davidson has denied a link between Kansas City and Thailand.

"That was long before Tariffs were announced," Trump said on Twitter. "Hence, they were just using Tariffs/Trade War as an excuse. Shows how unbalanced & unfair trade is, but we will fix it....."

Trump said he's getting other countries to reduce and eliminate tariffs and trade barriers, citing India as an example, and to open up markets.

Harley-Davidson executives met with Trump at the White House last year after Trump canceled a visit to the company's headquarters in Milwaukee because protests had been planned.

"When I had Harley-Davidson officials over to the White House, I chided them about tariffs in other countries, like India, being too high," Trump tweeted.

"Companies are now coming back to America. Harley must know that they won't be able to sell back into US without paying a big tax!"

Related

Business

Politics

Transport

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

02:27
1
Forecaster Georgina Griffiths says July could be "rough" after frosty start to winter.

'Extremely cold temperatures for June', says MetService, but the worst is yet to come

00:28
2
The football legend was rushed to hospital after his team's win at the Football World Cup.

Football icon Diego Maradona rushed to hospital after collapsing following dramatic Argentina World Cup win

01:50
3
The players were promised a bonus after they upset Italy last year.

Most read story: 'Just having the same old broken promises' - Tonga rugby union players furious about no pay in recent Pacific Nations Cup

4
modern kitchen and busy chefs kitchen, restraurant, food, chef, chefs

Teenager who stole tip jar offered job by Taranaki restaurant owner

02:02
5
The Housing Minister insisted Labour’s support for offshore investment in new builds hasn’t changed in the last four years.

Watch: Uproar from National Party in Parliament as Phil Twyford insists Labour 'welcome' foreign investment for building new homes

02:27
Forecaster Georgina Griffiths says July could be "rough" after frosty start to winter.

'Extremely cold temperatures for June', says MetService, but the worst is yet to come

The temperature overnight last night in Auckland dropped to two degrees, with many other regions dropping to just below freezing.

02:21
Hawaii politician Doug Chin took his opposition to President Donald Trump’s ruling to the US Supreme Court.

Politician who challenged President Trump's travel ban says: 'I'll be on right side of history'

Hawaii's Doug Chin spoke to 1 NEWS before the landmark court decision.

Police car generic.

Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Hamilton

The pedestrian was given CPR at the scene but was unable to be revived.

01:59
The Sleep On Side campaign warns pregnant women not to sleep on their backs during their last trimester.

Hopes at least 16 unborn babies a year can be saved as stillbirth prevention campaign launched

The Sleep On Side campaign warns pregnant women not to sleep on their backs during their last trimester.

00:18
Motorists travelling between Gisborne and Opotiki will need to use an alternative route.

Watch: Aerial footage shows extent of huge slip that has closed SH2 in Waioeka Gorge

Motorists travelling between Gisborne and Opotiki will need to use an alternative route.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 