President Trump threatens to shut down US government if Congress does not fund border wall

It comes ahead of September’s deadline where funds are set aside for specific government departments or programmes. Source: Breakfast
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will likely be back on deck in the top job this Thursday, after nearly six weeks of maternity leave following the birth of baby Neve.

Acting PM Winston Peters told TVNZ's Q+A last night he will be leaving the country on Thursday to meet with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Singapore.

He was asked about the transition by host Corin Dann.

"Jacinda Ardern, yes on Thursday, as the plane leaves the ground," Mr Peters said of Ms Ardern returning. 

In a Facebook video uploaded on Sunday, Jacinda Ardern said she'll return to work in a week's time. 

The Prime Minister rocked baby Neve as she talked about multi-tasking as a new mum. Source: Facebook

The Acting PM told TVNZ 1’s Q+A that he will be leaving the country on Thursday to meet the US Secretary of State. Source: Breakfast
Fire officials in Greece have raised the death toll from a wildfire that raged through a coastal area east of Athens to 91 and reported that 25 people are missing six days after blaze.

Before the national fire service updated the official number of fatalities yesterday night, it had stood at 86.

Greek officials previously had not provided a tally of the people reported missing.

The fire sped flames through the village without warning on July 23.

A database maintained by the Centre for the Research on the Epidemiology of Disasters in Brussels shows it as the deadliest wildfire in Europe since 1900.

The vast majority of victims died in the fire itself, though a number drowned in the sea while fleeing the flames.

Dozens of volunteer divers, some of them retired Navy Seals, kept searching the sea yesterday looking for the bodies of more possible victims.

At least 81 people have died in the natural disaster. Source: BBC
