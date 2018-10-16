 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

President Trump suggests 'rogue killers' responsible for murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi

Associated Press
Topics
World
Middle East
North America

President Donald Trump suggested today that "rogue killers" could be responsible for a Saudi journalist's disappearance after a personal phone call in which Trump said Saudi Arabia's King Salman strongly denied any knowledge of what happened to Jamal Khashoggi.

Trump also announced he'd dispatched Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to the Kingdom — and anywhere else necessary — to get to the bottom of the suspected murder of Khashoggi, who hasn't been seen since entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul two weeks ago.

The US president is under growing pressure to take action on the suspected murder of the Saudi writer, who has been living and working in the United States, including contributing to The Washington Post and writing columns critical of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Turkish officials say they believe Saudi agents killed and dismembered Khashoggi and Turkey has audio and video recordings of it.

The crown prince, ambitious, aggressive and just 33 in a kingdom long ruled by aging monarchs, has considerable weight in Saudi government actions. He and Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser, Jared Kushner, have forged close ties.

The US President said he would inflict severe punishment if the kingdom was found responsible for Jamal Khashoggi’s death. Source: Breakfast

Trump said he had spent about 20 minutes on the phone with King Salman, the crown prince's 82-year-old father, who denied having any information about what had happened to Khashoggi.

"The king firmly denied any knowledge of it," Trump told reporters as he left the White House for a trip to survey hurricane damage in Florida and in Georgia. Trump said he didn't "want to get into (Salman's) mind," but told reporters: "it sounded to me like maybe these could have been rogue killers. I mean, who knows? We're going to try getting to the bottom of it very soon, but his was a flat denial."

State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said Trump called Pompeo Monday evening and asked him to meet face-to-face with Saudi leaders.

In Istanbul, meanwhile, investigators entered the consulate. Turkish officials said a joint probe was to be conducted by both Turkey and Saudi Arabia, but the makeup of the team was not immediately clear. The members arrived by unmarked police cars but said nothing to journalists waiting outside as they entered the building.

The kingdom has called the allegations of foul play "baseless" but has offered no evidence the writer left the consulate.

Trump tweeted early yesterday that Salman denied any knowledge of "whatever may have happened 'to our Saudi Arabian citizen.'"

He made that point again and again as he left the White House, telling reporters, "All I can do is report what he told me."

"His denial to me could not have been stronger," Trump said, echoing language he has used to describe Russian President Vladimir Putin's denials of meddling in the 2016 election that sent Trump to the White House. US intelligence officials have reported they are certain the interference took place in an effort to hurt Hillary Clinton's campaign.

Trump promised "severe punishment" for whoever was to blame in a 60 Minutes interview that aired yesterday. But he has said repeatedly that he does not want to halt a proposed $110 billion arms sale to Saudi Arabia — as some in Congress have said he should — because it would harm the US economically..

Saudi Arabia has pledged to retaliate economically for any US punitive action.

Trump said he'd made clear the stakes.

"The world is watching, the world is talking. This is very important to get to the bottom of it," Trump said. "I think he understands that very well."

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin still plans to attend a previously scheduled Saudi conference this week to address terrorist financing, but those plans could change as the investigation progresses, said White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow.

Senators Marco Rubio and Jeff Flake, members of the Foreign Relations Committee, have said Congress is prepared to move quickly and firmly if Trump fails to adequately respond to Khashoggi's disappearance. Rubio said Sunday that US-Saudi relations may need to be "completely revised."

"There's not enough money in the world for us to buy back our credibility on human rights if we do not move forward and take swift action," Rubio said on CBS' Face the Nation.

More than 20 Republican and Democratic senators instructed Trump last week to order an investigation into Khashoggi's disappearance under legislation that authorises sanctions for perpetrators of extrajudicial killings, torture or other gross human rights violations.

Khashoggi had been living in self-exile in Virginia for the past year.

It’s believed Jamal Khashoggi was murdered inside his country’s embassy in Turkey, causing a diplomatic crisis. Source: Breakfast
Topics
World
Middle East
North America
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Paua
Four facing charges after massive illegal pāua bust
2
Missing Saudi journalist died during botched embassy interrogation, sources tell CNN
3
Todd is playing rugby in Japan but Steve Hansen says with him returning to the Crusaders, the NZR allowed him to make the cut.
'He's very in the mix for the World Cup' - Hansen admits requesting NZR board bend eligibility rules for Matt Todd
4
Meghan Markle and husband Prince Harry took a trip to the English county.
Duke and Duchess of Sussex announce they're expecting their first baby
5
Seven Sharp’s Arrun Soma took a look in the Marlborough Sounds.
'I've got my man back' - Dad emotional as he gets back on track with estranged teen at Outward Bound course
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Trump says Saudi king denies knowledge of missing journalist
Meghan Markle and husband Prince Harry took a trip to the English county.

Duke and Duchess of Sussex announce they're expecting their first baby
Pauline Hanson.

Pauline Hanson unsuccessful in moving motion in Australia's parliament saying 'it's OK to be white'
00:45
Reminded of North Korea's gulags and public executions the US president told 60 Minutes "I know all these things".

'I'm not a baby' - Donald Trump bristles as he's reminded of Kim Jong Un's 'cruel kingdom'

Theresa May insists Brexit deal still possible, despite issues over Irish border

Associated Press
Topics
World

Only two days ahead of a summit once seen as the moment when Britain and the European Union would have to reach a Brexit deal, both sides are still refusing to blink over the question of the Irish border.

A flurry of diplomatic meetings over the weekend had raised hopes for an agreement on Britain's divorce from the bloc. But they were disappointed by the issue that has dogged the talks for months — how to ensure that no hard border is created between the EU's Ireland and Britain's Northern Ireland once Brexit happens on March 29.

The British PM is trying to unite the Conservative Party behind her Brexit plan. Source: BBC

The EU has proposed keeping Northern Ireland in a customs union to avoid a hard border between it and Ireland. Yet fears are that such a border could revive tensions between Northern Ireland's pro-Irish Catholic community and its pro-U.K. Protestant one. Decades ago, over 3,700 people were killed in Northern Ireland amid 30 years of violence between the two groups and Britain, which ended with a 1998 peace deal.

Britain says it will only accept that EU Brexit plan if it is temporary and does not hive Northern Ireland off permanently from the rest of the U.K. in terms of customs arrangements.

British Prime Minister Theresa May's spokesman James Slack said Monday that negotiations are stuck because the EU "continues to insist on the possibility of a customs border down the Irish Sea." Britain feels that move will effectively split up the U.K., which is made up of England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The acrimony means it is almost impossible that EU leaders will reach a deal at their summit, which begins Wednesday. The British and EU parliaments need to approve any deal, a process that could take months ahead of Britain's official exit on March 29.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, perhaps the strongest voice in the EU, insisted that May should not count on the EU to blink first for fear of losing valuable business. Merkel said Germany wants an orderly departure of Britain from the bloc "but not at any price."

EU negotiators and leaders have said that Britain should not seek to cherry-pick the best parts of staying in the EU and leave the tough parts out in its withdrawal agreement and future relations.

"We must not allow our single market, which is really our competitive advantage, to be destroyed by such a withdrawal," Merkel said told Germany's main exporters' association. "And if it doesn't work out this week, we must continue negotiating, that is clear — but time is pressing."

Britain refuses to be pinned down on a date for a fixed Brexit deal.

"Whether we do (it) this week or not, who knows?" British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt told reporters in Luxembourg, where EU foreign ministers are meeting.

If Britain leaves the EU without an agreement on future relations, there could be chaos — tariffs would go up on trade, airlines could no longer have permits to fly between the two regions, and freight could be lined up for miles at border crossings as customs checks are restored overnight.

To avoid this, the prospect of an extra EU meeting in November was raised, but only if there was decisive progress this week.

Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney admitted to being "frustrated" by the delay, saying that apart from Britain, Ireland is the country with most to lose from Brexit.

Coveney suggested that May is reneging on part of Britain's commitment to ensure that no hard border involving lengthy customs checks and controls emerges on the Irish island.

He said Britain agreed in December and again in March that an unpopular EU "backstop" guarantee would remain in place until a better solution is found, but now appears to only want it used for a limited time.

"A backstop cannot be time-limited. That's new. It hasn't been there before," he said. "Nobody wants to ever trigger the backstop, but it needs to be there as an insurance mechanism to calm nerves that we're not going to see physical border infrastructure re-emerging."

Britain denied it is reneging on its December commitment to avoid a hard Irish border.

Spanish Foreign Minister Josep Borrell, meanwhile, said he foresees no Brexit problems between Britain and Spain over Gibraltar, the British territory on the border of Spain.

"It's not a rock in the way," Borrell said, referring to Gibraltar's nickname. He added the Irish border problem is "more difficult to solve than Gibraltar."

May is under intense pressure from her Conservative Party and its parliamentary allies not to give any more ground in Brexit negotiations, especially on the border issue. May's political allies in Northern Ireland, the Democratic Unionist Party, stand ready to scuttle a Brexit deal over the Irish border issue.

DUP Brexit spokesman Sammy Wilson said "it is probably inevitable that we will end up with a no-deal scenario" over Brexit because he felt was no Brexit agreement that would be accepted by Britain's Parliament.

The sticking point remains the border between Northern Ireland and Ireland, which will remain part of the EU. Source: Breakfast
Topics
World
TODAY'S
TOP STORIES
Jami-Lee Ross.
Watch live as Jami-Lee Ross speaks to media after levelling explosive allegations at National leader Simon Bridges
The Mongrel Mob member was shot dead last week.
Two senior Black Power members charged with murder over shooting death of Whanganui man in August
Jessica Mutch McKay says Simon Bridges faces a "long, drawn out and embarrassing process to try and get rid of him".
'Extraordinary', 'raw', 'deeply disappointed' - what National's MPs have to say about Simon Bridges' Jami-Lee Ross problem
The All Blacks first-five used a pole instead of goal posts as a target – and still nailed it.
Watch: Smiling assassin Damian McKenzie adds another tool to arsenal, nails goal-kicking with both feet
Paul Martin came to Fair Go with a story about a $170 fine that he didn’t deserve.
How do you convince Auckland Transport you did have the kids in the back when they ticket you for using the T3 lane?

A prince or princess? All you wanted to know about Harry and Meghan's looming arrival

Associated Press
Topics
World
UK and Europe
Royalty

Kensington Palace said today that Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, duchess of Sussex, are expecting their first child to be born in the spring of 2019. Here are answers to some questions about the baby-to-be.

WILL THE BABY EVER BE KING OR QUEEN?

It is very unlikely. Harry and Meghan's first child will be seventh in the line of succession for the throne when it is born next spring. The baby will be behind its grandfather, Prince Charles; its uncle, Prince William; its cousins, William's three children: George, Charlotte and five-month-old Prince Louis; and the baby's father, Prince Harry.

WILL THE BABY BE A PRINCE OR PRINCESS?

The baby will not automatically become a prince or princess, although it is possible that could happen if Queen Elizabeth II chooses to intervene.

Titles were limited by King George V in 1917 in a way that would exclude Harry's children unless the queen takes action. The baby will also not be entitled to the HRH designation, meaning "His royal highness" or "Her royal highness."

The children and grandchildren of the queen are made princes and princesses — that's why Harry has that title — but this doesn't apply to great-grandchildren.

The only exception, as expressed by the king in 1917, is for "the eldest living son of the eldest son of the Prince of Wales" — in this case, that would be Prince George, the first child born to William and Kate, the duchess of Cambridge.

The Royal Tour down under has officially begun. Source: 1 NEWS

The queen can intervene if she chooses to, as she did in the case of William's other children, but it is unclear if she will do so in Harry's case because his children will be farther from the line of succession.

WHAT WOULD BE THE BABY'S TITLE BE?

If it's a boy, he would likely be known as the earl of Dumbarton. A girl would likely be known as Lady Mountbatten-Windsor, with her first name inserted after lady. Since the baby is unlikely to become monarch, Harry and Meghan will have a fair amount of leeway when choosing the child's first name without having to worry too much about royal tradition.

WHAT CITIZENSHIP WILL THE BABY HAVE?

The baby will have British citizenship due to its father. Harry and Meghan would also be able to apply for US citizenship for the baby because Meghan is an American who lived in the US long enough for her child to qualify. It will be up to them to decide if they want to do so.

Meghan Markle and husband Prince Harry took a trip to the English county. Source: BBC

It might be awkward for a British royal to also seek a US passport, but the two countries are close allies and there is so much goodwill for Meghan that such a move might not be controversial.

Meghan herself is in the process of obtaining British citizenship. She has not said if she plans to give up her US passport when she becomes British, but British law does not require her to do so.

Kensington Palace announced the news that the latest royal baby will arrive in the northern spring. Source: Breakfast
Topics
World
UK and Europe
Royalty
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
04:31
Paul Martin came to Fair Go with a story about a $170 fine that he didn’t deserve.
How do you convince Auckland Transport you did have the kids in the back when they ticket you for using the T3 lane?
'Almost certain that he is going to be suspended from caucus' – crunch time as National MP Jami-Lee Ross' fate to be decided today
Jessica Mutch McKay says Simon Bridges faces a "long, drawn out and embarrassing process to try and get rid of him".
John Armstrong's opinion: Simon Bridges would've been castigated as incompetent if he didn't expose Jami-Lee Ross as leaker
The pair have very differing views on how to tackle New Zealand’s drug problem.
Chloe Swarbrick debates cannabis legalisation with Family First's Bob McCoskrie - 'Putting out the welcome mat for big marijuana'
Jamal Khashoggi disappeared 11 days after entering Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey.
US President Donald Trump vows to inflict 'severe punishment' on Saudi Arabia if found responsible for journalist’s murder

At least 12 people dead after flash floods tears through south-west France

Associated Press
Topics
World
UK and Europe
Natural Disasters

Flash floods tore through towns in southwest France, turning waterways into raging torrents that killed at least 10 people, authorities said today.

Several months’ worth of rain fell in the Aude region in a day. Source: Breakfast

People had to be helicoptered from the roofs of their homes as overnight storms dumped the equivalent of several months of rain in a few hours.

Initially, the French Interior Ministry announced 13 deaths from the floods in the Aude region. But French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said after visiting damaged areas that the number was corrected to 10. Authorities said some victims had been counted twice. The Interior Ministry and Aude officials put it at 12 after two more bodies were recovered in the towns of Trebes and Carcassonne.

In the town of Villegailhenc, resident Ines Siguet said floodwaters rose so quickly after the rains swept in from the Mediterranean that residents fled to rooftops. Siguet, 17, posted video of a ripped-up road where a bridge used to stand.

"There's nothing left. There's just a hole," the teenager, whose school was closed amid the destruction, told The Associated Press. "It was very violent."

Residents watch workers pulling a car out of a torrent after flash floods in the town of Villegailhenc. Source: Associated Press

Residents described violent walls of water that crashed through doors and quickly inundated homes. A Villegailhenc resident described for French news channel BFMTV how little time there was to escape.

"It was raining, raining, raining and my wife says to me, 'We can hear water, switch on the light.' So I switch on the light and nothing, it's pitch black. So, what do I do? I get up and my feet are in water. I go to the kitchen, I open the door. Impossible. I am trying hard and then the water rose up to my belly," the resident, who was identified only as Jean-Marc, told the broadcaster.

"We took what we could and went to the attic. So I had to take the ladder that was behind the house and had water up to my torso. I was terribly afraid."

Some of the dead appeared to have been swept away by floodwaters, Aude prefect Alain Thirion said. In the town of Conques-sur-Orbiel, the river rose by more than six metres, and floodwaters were in some cases too powerful for emergency services to get through, even on boats, he said.

A car and debris are pictured after floods in the town of Villegailhenc. Source: Associated Press

The River Aude, which flows through Carcassonne, Trebes and other towns, reached levels unseen since floods in 1891.

Television images showed water coursing through towns and villages, stranding cars and piling them on top of each other like children's toys.

Cars pile up after flash floods in the town of Villegailhenc. Source: Associated Press

The French government rushed hundreds of rescue workers to the flood zone and helicopters buzzed overhead.

A man rides past a damaged car in the town of Villegailhenc, southern France. Source: Associated Press
Topics
World
UK and Europe
Natural Disasters

Turkey says joint 'inspection' planned at Saudi consulate

Associated Press
Topics
World

Turkey and Saudi Arabia are expected to conduct a joint "inspection" of the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, where Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi went missing nearly two weeks ago, Turkish authorities said.

The US President said he would inflict severe punishment if the kingdom was found responsible for Jamal Khashoggi’s death.
Source: Breakfast

The announcement from an official at Turkey's Foreign Ministry comes as international concern continues to grow over the writer's disappearance. American lawmakers have threatened tough punitive action against the Saudis, and Germany, France and Britain have jointly called for a "credible investigation" into Khashoggi's disappearance.

The Foreign Ministry official spoke on condition of anonymity in line with government regulations. Officials in Saudi Arabia did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Turkish officials have said they fear a Saudi hit team that flew into and out of Turkey on Oct. 2 killed and dismembered Khashoggi, who had written Washington Post columns critically of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The kingdom has called such allegations "baseless" but has not offered any evidence Khashoggi ever left the consulate.

Such a search would be an extraordinary development, as embassies and consulates under the Vienna Convention are technically foreign soil. Saudi Arabia may have agreed to the search in order to appease its Western allies and the international community.

However, it remained unclear what evidence, if any, would remain nearly two weeks after Khashoggi's disappearance. As if to drive the point home, a cleaning crew with mops, trash bags and cartons of milk walked in past journalists waiting outside the consulate on Monday.

President Donald Trump has said Saudi Arabia could face "severe punishment" if it was proven it was involved in Khashoggi's disappearance. Trump tweeted Monday that he had spoken with Saudi King Salman, "who denies any knowledge" of what happened to Khashoggi.

"He said that they are working closely with Turkey to find answer," Trump wrote. "I am immediately sending our Secretary of State (Mike Pompeo) to meet with King!"

On Sunday, Saudi Arabia warned that if it "receives any action, it will respond with greater action, and that the kingdom's economy has an influential and vital role in the global economy."

"The kingdom affirms its total rejection of any threats and attempts to undermine it, whether by threatening to impose economic sanctions, using political pressures or repeating false accusations," said the statement, carried by the state-run Saudi Press Agency.

The statement did not elaborate. However, a column published in English a short time later by the general manager of the Saudi-owned Al-Arabiya satellite news network suggested Saudi Arabia could use its oil production as a weapon. Benchmark Brent crude is trading at around $80 a barrel, and Trump has criticized OPEC and Saudi Arabia over rising prices.

Saudi media followed on from that statement in television broadcasts and newspaper front pages Monday.

The Arabic-language daily Okaz wrote a headline on Monday in English warning: "Don't Test Our Patience." It showed a clenched fist made of a crowd of people in the country's green color.

The Saudi Gazette trumpeted: "Enough Is Enough," while the Arab News said: "Saudi Arabia 'will not be bullied'."

The Arab News' headline was above a front-page editorial by Dubai-based real-estate tycoon Khalaf al-Habtoor, calling on Gulf Arab nations to boycott international firms now backing out of a planned economic summit in Riyadh later this month.

"Together we must prove we will not be bullied or else, mark my words, once they have finished kicking the kingdom, we will be next in line," al-Habtoor said.

Already, international business leaders are pulling out of the kingdom's upcoming investment forum, a high-profile event known as "Davos in the Desert," though it has no association with the World Economic Forum. They include the CEO of Uber, a company in which Saudi Arabia has invested billions of dollars; billionaire Richard Branson; JPMorgan Chase & Co. Chief Executive Jamie Dimon; and Ford Motor Co. Executive Chairman Bill Ford.

News that the CEO of Uber, Dara Khosrowshahi, would pull out of the conference drew angry responses across the region. The foreign minister of the neighboring island kingdom of Bahrain, Khalid bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, tweeted Sunday night that there should be a boycott of the ride-hailing app both there and in Saudi Arabia.

Late Sunday, Saudi King Salman spoke by telephone with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan about Khashoggi. Turkey said Erdogan "stressed the forming of a joint working group to probe the case." Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, said King Salman thanked Erdogan "for welcoming the kingdom's proposal" for forming the working group.

The king said Turkey and Saudi Arabia enjoy close relations and "that no one will get to undermine the strength of this relationship," according to a statement on the state-run Saudi Press Agency. While Turkey and the kingdom differ on political issues, Saudi investments are a crucial lifeline for Ankara amid trouble with its national currency, the Turkish lira.

Prince Mohammed, King Salman's son, has aggressively pitched the kingdom as a destination for foreign investment. But Khashoggi's disappearance has led several business leaders and media outlets to back out of the upcoming investment conference in Riyadh, called the Future Investment Initiative.

The Saudi stock exchange, only months earlier viewed as a darling of frontier investors, plunged as much as 7 percent at one point Sunday before closing down over 4 percent. On Monday, Riyadh's Tadawul exchange closed up 4 percent.

Concerns appeared to spread Monday to Japan's SoftBank, which has invested tens of billions of dollars of Saudi government funds. SoftBank was down over 7 percent in trading on Tokyo's stock exchange.

Khashoggi has written extensively for the Post about Saudi Arabia, criticizing its war in Yemen, its recent diplomatic spat with Canada and its arrest of women's rights activists after the lifting of a ban on women driving. Those policies are all seen as initiatives of the crown prince.

Topics
World