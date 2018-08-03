President Trump slams media for its 'fake, disgusting' reporting on his meeting with the Queen

US President Donald Trump today continued to air his grievances against news media, calling it "the fake, fake disgusting news" for its reporting on his meeting with Queen Elizabeth in England.
Trump told a rally crowd in Wilkes-Barre Pennsylvania that the media refuses to give him credit for a long list of accomplishments, including his summits with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
Trump's been savaged for a couple of right royal gaffes including keeping the Queen waiting for 10 minutes for his arrival.
He described how he told his wife about how he "just stopped missiles from being launched every two seconds" and thought the media was "finally going to treat me so good", but didn't.
He also mocked the press for saying he wasn't tough enough on Putin.
Donald Trump was speaking at a rally in Pennsylvania today.
She said about four-years-ago schools would have "quite a few applicants for jobs, and now we're just not getting the people applying for jobs".
Budd De Silva, a teacher at Waterlea School in Auckland, said the issues are "far bigger than pay".
Budd De Silva loves his job, but says change needs to happen to give Kiwi kids the best education.
He said it was not a good feeling having to walk off the job and teachers understood it was a disruption, "but we are not taking this action lightly”.
"This is coming from a place of concern for our students… and for the future of this profession."
"Our kids deserve the best. Our kids are our future. What do we want New Zealand’s future to look like?"
Cannons Creek Primary school teacher Hunia Williams told 1 NEWS' Michael Cropp a third of the 30 children in her class are "vulnerable" or have special needs.
"It’s hard," she said. "We need support, our children need support."
The school's acting principal Kirsty Holden said "the workload is huge, the stress levels, the emotional trauma that you suffer".
She said teaching jobs were underpaid, with schools struggling to recruit new teachers and struggling to keep new teachers for more than five years.
So what do the teachers want?
Ms Oliveira said teachers need time to teach and time to lead.
"We also need resourcing that is going to support our children with higher needs, and we need the skill-set to cope with that."
Mr De Silva said what he loves about his job was the excitement his class of eight-year-olds had for learning, and having the potential to build positive relationship with his students.
"If you think back to your own education, the teachers that we tried for and we worked harder for were the ones that took the time to build relationships with us," he said. However he worried class sizes could grow if there were not enough teachers for New Zealand’s children.
"Having a larger class will mean I would have less time to give to each and every one of my students. It's about having more of us there, and having time to build those meaningful, positive relationships."
He said more staff and resources were needed "for all our children, especially those children with additional learning needs".
The future
Mr De Silva said the country could do better for its teachers by raising their professional status and by attracting and retaining quality people.
"I really want to see a future for myself in the profession," he said. "But in some ways I think, if conditions don't improve enough so I feel like I'm giving all of my learners a fair go, then maybe there isn't a future for me."
1 NEWS NOW asked Ms Oliveira what she envisioned the profession to look like in 10 years if there were to be no changes.
"I would hate to think of me not teaching, but I could see that I would be burnt out," she said.
"It would be the saddest day of my life if that had to happen."
She hoped the Government would listen to them and understand their pleas.
"It is about our education. It's a big picture. It's not just, 'we want more money'. We need to be valued.
"We are ready to stand up and be heard."
The Government
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said yesterday the issues contributing to primary teachers’ upcoming strike "didn't happen over the last eight months" while the current Government was in power.
When asked about if there was more money in the pot for teachers, the PM said the issues were about "much more" than just pay.
"But it falls upon us to resolve them and we’re committed to that. I want to be around the table making sure we negotiate with the teachers as we have been in the process of doing with the nurses, not just pay issues, but workload issues."
She said it was "about much more" than just pay.
National
National's Education spokesperson Nikki Kaye said in a statement the situation is "entirely of Labour's own making".
"It is yet another example of Labour setting unrealistic expectations and failing to meet them."
"In order to prevent the strikes, the Government must go back to negotiations with respect for teachers and their expectations," she said.
“Teachers want better work conditions, and the Government’s offer of 12 minutes extra a week to work individually with kids or plan learning doesn’t cut it.”
The strike
Union members voted in an "overwhelming majority" to increase a scheduled three-hour strike on August 15 into a full-day.
Thousands of teachers are set to walk off the job on August 15.
New Zealand Education Institute president Lynda Stuart said a ballot of primary teachers and principals on extending strike action came back last night, after it became "clearer and clearer" members were rejecting the last pay offer from the Ministry of Education.
The Ministry of Education said it is disappointed that planned strike action was extended.
"We value the work principals and teachers do and progressing these negotiations is a priority for us. We are disappointed the union has decided to take strike action while we are still in the negotiating process," deputy secretary of Early Learning and Student Achievement Ellen MacGregor-Reid said.
Far-right Canadian speakers Lauren Southern and Stefan Molyneux have responded to the news the Auckland venue hosting their speaking event tonight has cancelled it, only an hour after the location was revealed.
The event was due to take place in Mount Eden at the Powerstation venue at 6pm.
Posting to Twitter Molyneux wrote: "It turns out that you cannot give a speech about free speech in New Zealand. More details to follow."
His fellow speaker Lauren Southern also posted to Twitter shortly after.
"One does not simply walk into a venue in New Zealand," she wrote.
Southern's agent Caolan Robertson also reacted to the news online saying the Auckland venue is no stranger to holding controversial events.
Powerstation's owner, Peter Campbell told 1 NEWS he's cancelled the event saying it was going to be disruptive to neighbours and the area.
Social media has been awash with discussion of the Canadian's visit, including TV personality Te Hamua Nikora who said the pair were against multiculturalism, unlike Aotearoa.
Event organiser David Pellowe had expected protesters to attend tonight's event.
Promoter Axiomatic says all tickets sold for the show will be refunded within 14 days.
Controversial Canadian far right speakers Lauren Southern and Stefan Molyneux arrived in New Zealand yesterday.
