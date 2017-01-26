 

President Trump signs order giving green light for construction of US-Mexico border wall

President Trump has today signed two executive orders, one on border security that includes an order to build a wall on the US' southern border with Mexico.

President Donald Trump will use his executive authority to jumpstart construction of a US-Mexico border wall.
Source: Breakfast / AP

He also signed a a second order targeting so-called sanctuary cities and potentially restrict the flow of refugees to the United States.

Mr Trump signed the orders including the measure authorising work on the wall - during a trip to the Department of Homeland Security today.

Nogales, United States - March 26, 2012: Since this section of new 18 foot tall fence has been completed in 2011, officials have cut the number of aliens entering the United States at this particular location drastically. However, only 685 miles of the 2,100 miles of common border between Mexico and the US have been fenced, and much of that fence is useless barbed wire or chain link. One mile of this new fencing costs from $1 million to $3 million dollars, and Arizona is using prison labor to cut down on costs. Fences will not totally deter illegal immigration - Nogales, for instance, is reputed to have more underground tunnels for smuggling people and drugs in the US than any other location along the border.

A section of security wall on the US-Mexico border.

He'll also move to increase the number of border patrol and Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

On his personal Twitter account Tuesday night, Mr Trump tweeted: "Big day planned on NATIONAL SECURITY tomorrow. Among many other things, we will build the wall!"

The US President has today ordered the "immediate construction" of the US-Mexico border wall.
Mr Trump campaigned on pledges to tighten US immigration policies, including strengthening border security and stemming the flow of refugees.

His call for a border wall was among his most popular proposals with supporters, who often broke out in chants of "build that wall" during rallies.

In response to terrorism concerns, Mr Trump controversially called for halting entry to the US from Muslim countries. He later turned to a focus on "extreme vetting" for those coming from countries with terrorism ties.

While the specifics of Trump's orders were unclear, both administration officials said today's actions would focus in part on the president's plans to construct a wall along the southern border with Mexico.

Mr Trump has insisted that Mexico will pay for construction of the border wall, though he has not detailed how he make that happen given the Mexican Government's insistence that it will not cover the costs.

His spokesperson Sean Spicer said today that the president's position was that "one way or the other, Mexico will pay for it".

Earlier this month, Trump said the building project would initially be paid for with a congressionally approved spending bill and Mexico would eventually reimburse the US.

Trump is expected to discuss the matter with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto when he visits the White House next week.

Other executive actions expected today include ending what Republicans have labeled a catch-and-release system at the border.

Currently, some immigrants caught crossing the border illegally are released and given notices to report back to immigration officials at a later date.

