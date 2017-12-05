President Trump signs executive orders claiming back protected land in Utah but environmental and tribal groups not happy

US President Donald Trump signed a proclamation to scale back two sprawling national monuments in Utah today.

Trump made his plans official during a speech at the state Capitol, where he was cheered by the state's Republican leaders who lobbied him to undo protections they contend are overly broad and close off the area to energy development and other access.

Environmental and tribal groups plan to sue to preserve monuments they say are vital to protect important archaeological and cultural resources, especially the Bears Ears National

Monument, a more than 1.3 million-acre site in southeastern Utah that features thousands of Native American artefacts, including ancient cliff dwellings and petroglyphs.

"Some people think that the natural resources of Utah should be controlled by a small handful of very distant bureaucrats located in Washington," Trump said. "And guess what? They're wrong."

The Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante national monuments were among a group of 27 monuments that Trump ordered Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke to review this year.

Roughly 3,000 demonstrators lined up near the State Capitol to protest Trump's announcement.

Some held signs that said, "Keep your tiny hands off our public lands," and they chanted, "Lock him up!"

Bears Ears, created last year by President Barack Obama, will be reduced to 201,876 acres.

Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument, designated in 1996, will be reduced from nearly 1.9 million acres to 1,003,863 acres.

In December, shortly before leaving office, Obama irritated Utah Republicans by creating the Bears Ears National Monument on land sacred to Native Americans.