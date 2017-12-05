 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


President Trump signs executive orders claiming back protected land in Utah but environmental and tribal groups not happy

share

Source:

Associated Press

US President Donald Trump signed a proclamation to scale back two sprawling national monuments in Utah today.

Environmental and tribal groups plan to sue to preserve culturally significant monuments.
Source: Associated Press

Trump made his plans official during a speech at the state Capitol, where he was cheered by the state's Republican leaders who lobbied him to undo protections they contend are overly broad and close off the area to energy development and other access.

Environmental and tribal groups plan to sue to preserve monuments they say are vital to protect important archaeological and cultural resources, especially the Bears Ears National

About 3000 demonstrators rally near the State Capitol in Salt Lake City.
Source: Associated Press

Monument, a more than 1.3 million-acre site in southeastern Utah that features thousands of Native American artefacts, including ancient cliff dwellings and petroglyphs.

"Some people think that the natural resources of Utah should be controlled by a small handful of very distant bureaucrats located in Washington," Trump said. "And guess what? They're wrong."

The Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante national monuments were among a group of 27 monuments that Trump ordered Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke to review this year.

Roughly 3,000 demonstrators lined up near the State Capitol to protest Trump's announcement.

Some held signs that said, "Keep your tiny hands off our public lands," and they chanted, "Lock him up!" 

Bears Ears, created last year by President Barack Obama, will be reduced to 201,876 acres.

Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument, designated in 1996, will be reduced from nearly 1.9 million acres to 1,003,863 acres.

In December, shortly before leaving office, Obama irritated Utah Republicans by creating the Bears Ears National Monument on land sacred to Native Americans.

Trump signed an executive order in April directing Zinke to review the protections. Trump is able to upend the protections under the 1906 Antiquities Act, which gives the president broad authority to declare federal lands as monuments and restrict their use.

Related

North America

Conservation

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

02:44
1
Jacinda Ardern was pelted with questions today by the Opposition in Parliament.

Watch: Defiant Jacinda Ardern fights back at Opposition attack over work-for-the-dole proposal and secret coalition document


2
But Bill argues National's ads are accurate when it comes to the public's hip pocket.

Live Stream: Bill English, Paula Bennett take aim at PM Jacinda Ardern in Parliament's question time

00:09
3
Dashcam footage captured the moment on State Highway 73 between Springfield and Arthur's Pass on Sunday.

Watch: Campervan cruises along the wrong side of Canterbury road forcing oncoming vehicle to take drastic evasive measures

4

Former All Blacks Ma'a Nonu and Victor Vito linked with attempt to play for Samoa at next Rugby World Cup

01:41
5
The students of Aotea College in Porirua erupted into applause as the PM told them of the plan.

'You will be the first, but you won't be the last' - PM Jacinda Ardern delivers passionate speech at fees-free launch

01:24
The Regional Economic Development Minister used part of the Shakespeare play to defend the employment policy proposal.

Shane Jones channels Romeo and Juliet while defending work-for-the-dole proposal - 'A rose by any other name is just as sweet'

The Opposition jumped onto the seemingly divided view by the government over benefit sanctions.

02:44
Jacinda Ardern was pelted with questions today by the Opposition in Parliament.

Watch: Defiant Jacinda Ardern fights back at Opposition attack over work-for-the-dole proposal and secret coalition document

The Prime Minister was in Bill English and Paula Bennett's sights in Parliament today.

00:09
Dashcam footage captured the moment on State Highway 73 between Springfield and Arthur's Pass on Sunday.

Watch: Campervan cruises along the wrong side of Canterbury road forcing oncoming vehicle to take drastic evasive measures

It's the second video to emerge in the past 24 hours.


But Bill argues National's ads are accurate when it comes to the public's hip pocket.

Live Stream: Bill English, Paula Bennett take aim at PM Jacinda Ardern in Parliament's question time

Questions over a possible Pike River re-entry and proposed Work-for-the-Dole scheme to take centre stage.

01:41
The students of Aotea College in Porirua erupted into applause as the PM told them of the plan.

'You will be the first, but you won't be the last' - PM Jacinda Ardern delivers passionate speech at fees-free launch

The hotly anticipated criteria for eligibility has been released.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 