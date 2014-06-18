 

World


President Trump shared classified information with Russian diplomat -report

Associated Press

The Washington Post is reporting that President Donald Trump revealed highly classified information about Islamic State militants to Russian officials during a meeting at the White House last week.

It's feared his disclosure could sabotage efforts to fight the militant group.
The newspaper cites current and former US officials who say Trump jeopardized a critical source of intelligence on IS in his conversations with the Russian foreign minister and the Russian ambassador to the US. They say Trump offered details about an IS terror threat related to the use of laptop computers on aircraft.

The newspaper says the information was very sensitive and had been provided by a US partner.

National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster says no intelligence sources or methods were discussed and no military operations were disclosed that were not already known publicly.

The CIA is declining to comment.

The name calling in the fallout from the sacking of James Comey continues to dominate headlines.
