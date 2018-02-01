President Trump set for showdown with man he hand-picked to be new FBI director

In a remarkably public clash of wills with the White House, the FBI declared today it has "grave concerns" about the accuracy of a classified memo on the Russia election investigation that President Donald Trump wants released.

The FBI's short and sharp statement, its first on the issue, laid bare a Trump administration conflict that had previously played out mostly behind closed doors in meetings between top Justice Department and White House officials.

"As expressed during our initial review, we have grave concerns about material omissions of fact that fundamentally impact the memo's accuracy," the FBI said.

Further complicating the memo's release, the top Democrat on the House intelligence committee said late Wednesday that his committee's vote to release the memo was now invalid because it was "secretly altered" by Republicans who wrote it.

California Rep. Adam Schiff said in a letter to House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes that committee Democrats had discovered changes that were made after the panel voted Monday to send it to Trump for review.

"The White House has therefore been reviewing a document since Monday night that the committee never approved for public release," Schiff said in the letter.

The memo is part of an effort to reveal what Republicans say are surveillance abuses by the FBI and the Justice Department in the early stages of the investigation into potential ties between Russia and the 2016 Trump presidential campaign.

The FBI's stance on the memo escalates the dispute and means Trump would be openly defying his hand-picked FBI director by continuing to push for its disclosure.

The FBI statement came the day after Trump was overheard telling a congressman that he "100 percent" supported release of the four-page memo.

Democrats have called the memo a "cherry-picked" list of GOP talking points that attempts to distract from the committee's own investigation into Russian meddling in the election that sent Trump to the White House.

The drama comes as special counsel Robert Mueller also is investigating whether the Trump campaign improperly coordinated with Russia during the campaign and whether Trump sought to obstruct the inquiry by, among other actions, firing Comey.