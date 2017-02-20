 

Christchurch Port Hills Fire

World


President Trump says suggestion of major Swedish incident was actually reference to Fox News TV show

Associated Press

Donald Trump has said a bizarre reference to Sweden during a rambling speech about terror attacks was in fact referring to a television programme he saw on Fox.

Swedes were left scratching their heads and ridiculing President Trump's remarks that suggested a major incident had happened in the Scandinavian country.

During a rally in Florida on Saturday, Mr Trump said "look what's happening last night in Sweden" as he alluded to past terror attacks in Europe.

People in Sweden have been scratching their heads over the US President's comments.
Source: Associated Press

Trump is now clarifying his comments, saying he was referring to something he saw on television.

Trump tweeted that his statement was in reference to a story broadcast on Fox News concerning immigrants and Sweden.

The president may be referring to a segment aired Friday night on the Fox News show "Tucker Carlson Tonight" that reported Sweden had accepted more than 160,000 asylum-seekers last year but that only 500 had found jobs. The report went on to say that a surge in gun violence and rape had followed the influx of immigrants.

A White House spokeswoman, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, says that Trump was talking about rising crime and recent incidents in general, not referring to a specific issue.

The comment prompted a barrage of social media reaction overnight, with hundreds of tweets, and a local newspaper published a list of events that happened on Friday that appeared to have no connections to any terror-like activity.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Catarina Axelsson said that the government wasn't aware of any "terror-linked major incidents." Sweden's Security Police said it had no reason to change the terror threat level.

The Florida rally was all about cultivating the image that Trump is winning.
Source: 1 NEWS

"Nothing has occurred which would cause us to raise that level," agency spokesman Karl Melin said.

Former Swedish Foreign Minister Carl Bildt tweeted , "Sweden? Terror attack? What has he been smoking? Questions abound."

The Aftonbladet tabloid addressed Trump in an article yesterday, "This happened in Sweden Friday night, Mr President," and listed in English some events that had happened in Sweden, including a man being treated for severe burns, an avalanche warning and police chasing a drunken driver.

New day, same old story for the new US president.
Source: US ABC

One Twitter user said "After the terrible events #lastnightinSweden, IKEA have sold out of this" and posted a mock Ikea instruction manual on how to build a "Border Wall," saying the pieces had sold out.

Sweden, which has a long reputation for welcoming refugees and migrants, had a record 163,000 asylum applications in 2015 and it has since cut back on the number it annually accepts.

Its most recent attack was in the capital, Stockholm, in December 2010, when an Iraqi-born Swede detonated two devices, including one that killed him but no one else.

At the rally, Mr Trump told his followers to look what was happening in Germany, and also mentioned Paris, Brussels and Nice, in apparent reference to the terror attacks there.

He didn't specify what was supposed to have happened in Sweden, simply saying "Sweden, who would believe this, Sweden."

Over the past few weeks, Trump counselor Kellyanne Conway has also referred to a "Bowling Green Massacre" that never occurred, and she was caught up in a public feud with CNN.

Politics

UK and Europe

02:05
The Florida rally was all about cultivating the image that Trump is winning.

Four weeks into being POTUS, Trump appears to be back on the campaign trail
02:04
New day, same old story for the new US president.

Trump slams 'fake news media' after combative press conference

