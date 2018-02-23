 

President Trump says maybe US will have a president for life someday

President Donald Trump says he thinks it's great that China's president now holds that office for life and muses that maybe the US will do the same someday.

The US President's comment follows an FBI internal review into why a critical warning for shooter Nikolas Cruz went un-notified.

Mr Trump's remarks came during a luncheon for Republican donors today at his South Florida estate. CNN reported the remarks based on a recording it obtained.

Chinese President Xi Jinping recently consolidated power. Mr Trump told the gathering: "He's now president for life. President for life. And he's great." Mr Trump added: "I think it's great. Maybe we'll give that a shot someday."

Trump criticised his Democratic presidential opponent Hillary Clinton, repeated his view about "a rigged system," and called the invasion of Iraq "the single worst decision ever made."

He referred to former President George W. Bush as "another real genius."

