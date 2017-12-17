President Trump says his tax cuts will make 2018 a 'great year' for the US

President Donald Trump says tax cuts he signed into law last week will make 2018 a "great year" for companies and jobs.

He predicts the stock market will have another successful year, too.

Trump tweeted today: "All signs are that business is looking really good for next year, only to be helped further by our Tax Cut Bill. Will be a great year for Companies and JOBS! Stock Market is poised for another year of SUCCESS!"

Trump notched a major legislative achievement on Saturday when he signed a bill enacting big tax cuts for corporations and wealthy Americans and more modest reductions for other families.