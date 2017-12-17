 

President Trump says his tax cuts will make 2018 a 'great year' for the US

Associated Press

President Donald Trump says tax cuts he signed into law last week will make 2018 a "great year" for companies and jobs.

He predicts the stock market will have another successful year, too.

Trump tweeted today: "All signs are that business is looking really good for next year, only to be helped further by our Tax Cut Bill. Will be a great year for Companies and JOBS! Stock Market is poised for another year of SUCCESS!"

Trump notched a major legislative achievement on Saturday when he signed a bill enacting big tax cuts for corporations and wealthy Americans and more modest reductions for other families.

The stock market has also soared since Trump took office.

It certainly was an eventful time in world politics this year.
1 NEWS US Correspondent Rebecca Wright look back at 2017.
