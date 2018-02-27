 

President Trump says he would have run into Florida shooting ‘even if I didn’t have a weapon’

Associated Press

President Donald Trump is telling the nation's governors that he would have run into the deadly Florida high school shooting "even if I didn't have a weapon."

The US President is again finding fault with officers who didn't stop the Florida gunman who carried out the massacre earlier this month.
The president is again finding fault with officers who didn't stop the Florida gunman who carried out the massacre earlier this month.

Trump says the deputies "weren't exactly Medal of Honor winners."

He tells 39 of the nation's governors, "I really believe I'd run in there even if I didn't have a weapon."

In 911 calls, a family housing Cruz warned law enforcement that he might be violent.
Trump is vowing to turn the nation's "grief into action" following the mass school shooting that killed 17 people.

Trump says that while "our nation is heartbroken," the US needs "to have action" on measures related to school safety and gun violence.

Under pressure to act to stem gun violence on school grounds, Trump planned to solicit input from the state chief executives during meetings today at the White House.

The governors are in Washington for their annual winter meeting.

But socialising was the focus overnight, as Trump and first lady Melania Trump hosted the governors for an annual black-tie ball.

The "A Wrinkle in Time" actors are throwing their influence behind the "March for Our Lives" movement led by students who survived the Florida school shooting.
