President Trump says he won't tolerate mob violence as protests continue through US

President Donald Trump says he will not tolerate mob violence during demonstrations over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

"Radical left criminals, thugs and others all throughout our country and throughout the world will not be allowed to set communities ablaze," he said while speaking in Florida after watching the successful launch of a SpaceX rocket.



"America needs creation, not destruction, cooperation, not contempt, security, not anarchy. And there will be no anarchy. Civilization must be cherished, defended and protected," he said.