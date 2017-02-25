 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


President Trump says he won't attend annual White House Correspondents dinner

share

Source:

Associated Press

President Donald Trump says he won't be attending the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in April.

President Donald Trump gestures as he speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, in Oxon Hill, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

US President Donald Trump.

Source: Associated Press

In a tweet today, the president doesn't give a reason but says he wishes "everyone well and have a great evening!"

The annual fundraiser for college scholarships mixes politicians, journalists and celebrities and is typically attended by the president and first lady. 

Mr Trump has long had an adversarial relationship with news media.

Trump received a hero’s welcome at the conference near Washington today.
Source: Associated Press

In recent weeks, he has accused some news outlets of publishing "fake news."

Mr Trump has also slammed reporters for using anonymous sources.

His frustration includes reports describing contacts between his campaign advisers and Russian intelligence agents, which the White House has disputed.

Yet members of his staff regularly demand anonymity when talking to reporters

In a statement following Mr Trump's tweet, WHCA President Jeff Mason says the organisation "looks forward to having its annual dinner on April 29."

Noting Mr Trump's Twitter announcement, Mason calls the dinner "a celebration of the First Amendment and the important role played by an independent news media in a healthy republic."

Related

Politics

North America

Media

00:50
Trump received a hero’s welcome at the conference near Washington today.

'The truth is hard' – New York Times takes aim at President Trump in new ad set to air during Oscars
00:28
The ad has had over 1.5 million views on YouTube and will be broadcast for the first time during tomorrow's Academy Awards.

'The truth is hard' – New York Times takes aim at President Trump in new ad
02:02
A US appeals court has refused to overturn a ruling that suspended the US president's ban.

US Government wants appeal of President Trump's travel ban put on hold

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:08
1

Watch: Paris site of All Blacks great Ali Williams alleged back of a car attempt to buy cocaine


2
18 July 2003, Netball World Championship, New Zealand Silver Ferns vs Samoa, Independence Park Stadium, Kingston, Jamica. Tania Dalton. Pic: Sandra Teddy/Photosport

Former Silver Fern Tania Dalton in critical condition in Auckland Hospital

00:50
3
The Lord of the Rings actor told Graham Norton a story about his pounamu, given to him in NZ, but couldn’t quite say the word right.

Watch: Sir Ian McKellen shares hilarious story about Harry Potter star with Graham Norton but fails to pronounce Maori word correctly


00:32
4
An Auckland police officer found 13 family members packed into a four wheel drive, eight of whom were not restrained.

Watch: Cop talks of 'shock' and 'disbelief' at finding eight unrestrained children in packed 4WD on Auckland motorway

5

'His legacy will live on forever' - Friends and family remember Kiwi man killed in Japan avalanche

00:45
The Labour candidate celebrated her Mt Albert by-election victory in the Auckland electorate last night.

Video: Jacinda Ardern focused on September election after Mt Albert win: 'Now the real work begins'

After sweeping to victory in Auckland last night Ms Ardern says "real change comes when Labour is in government".

01:08

Watch: Paris site of All Blacks great Ali Williams alleged back of a car attempt to buy cocaine

Williams was arrested with former Wallaby James O'Connor who allegedly tried to buy the drug alongside the New Zealander.

00:42
Annette King says Jacinda Ardern's political ability and commitment make her a strong potential Labour leader in the future.

Jacinda Ardern wins Mt Albert by-election by landslide

Ardern won by 8,500 votes and also received a congratulatory message from her closest competition in Greens' Julie Genter.

00:30
NZ Air Force Boeing 757, Hercules and Orion opened the event at Ohakea air base today.

Video: 'Thunder' formation fly over kicks off NZ Air Force 80th anniversary celebrations at Ohakea

Thousands of people are expected to attend the event today and tomorrow.


03:03
"The general public want to know that the cop roaring past them in a police car is not whacked out on some narcotic," Kaye Ryans says.

Police Ten Seven host: 'The general public want to know the cop roaring past in a police car is not whacked out on some narcotic'

Mike Bush's admission he has an historic drink-driving conviction has revived questions.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ