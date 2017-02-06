US President Donald Trump is raising eyebrows for his controversial answer to a question about Vladimir Putin in an interview set to air before the Super Bowl today.

In an interview with Fox News to be broadcast before the Super Bowl LI kicks off in Houston at about 12:30pm, Mr Trump appears to place the US and Russia on similar playing fields.

In a clip from the interview host, Bill O'Reilly asks the president if he respects Mr Putin.

"I do respect Putin," Mr Trump responds.

Mr O'Reilly questions him again asking how he can respect a "killer".

"We've got a lot of killers. What, do you think our country's so innocent?"

During the interview Mr Trump adds that he respects "a lot of people, but that doesn't mean I will get along with them."

He also suggests it is better to "get along with Russia than not".

Mr Trump's comments have caused concern among some of his opponents and several members of the Republican Party.