President Trump says he feels 'very badly' for former national security adviser embroiled in Russian scandal

Associated Press

Lobbing new criticism at the special counsel's Russia investigation, President Donald Trump said today he feels "very badly" for former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who last week pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about reaching out to the Russians on the president's behalf.

"I think it's a shame," Mr Trump said of Mr Flynn's situation, adding that it's "very unfair" and that Mr Flynn had "led a very strong life."

Mr Trump tried to contrast Mr Flynn's treatment with that of his Democratic presidential rival, Hillary Clinton, who he said "lied many times to the FBI and nothing happened."
"Flynn lied and they destroyed his life," President Trump said.

The FBI didn't conclude that Ms Clinton lied to agents, however. Former FBI Director James Comey testified last year that agents found Clinton to be truthful in her interview, telling a House committee, "We have no basis to conclude she lied to the FBI."

Mr Flynn is cooperating with special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation.

Even as Mr Trump sought to minimise Mr Flynn's misdeeds, the Kremlin insisted that Mr Flynn's conversations with the Russian ambassador to the US had not influenced Russian President Vladimir Putin's response to sanctions imposed by Mr Trump's predecessor.

Mr Flynn was forced to resign in February following reports that Obama administration officials had informed Mr Trump's team that Mr Flynn had discussed sanctions with Russian Ambassador Sergei Kislyak, a fact at odds with the public assertions of Vice President Mike Pence.

Mr Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said today it was "absurd" to suggest that the phone conversation could have influenced Mr Putin's decision and added that "such requests couldn't have been passed on" to him.

