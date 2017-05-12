President Trump says he 'did not make' recordings of fired FBI director James Comey

President Donald Trump says he "did not make" and doesn't have any recordings of his private conversations with James Comey — his fired FBI director.

President Trump and James Comey. Source: 1 NEWS

Mr Trump also tweets that he has "no idea" whether other "tapes" or recordings exist.

Mr Trump has disputed Mr Comey's assertion that Mr Trump asked Mr Comey for a pledge of loyalty during a dinner meeting they had.

When news of Mr Comey's account broke, Mr Trump tweeted that Comey "better hope that there are no "tapes" of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press!"

Under a post-Watergate law, presidential recordings belong to the people and eventually can be made public. Destroying them would be a crime.