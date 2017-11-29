 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


President Trump retweets videos purporting to show violence by Muslims

share

Source:

Associated Press

President Donald Trump has retweeted a series of inflammatory videos purporting to show violence being committed by Muslims.

The president wouldn't say how the US would deal with the launch in a brief address to the media.

Source: Associated Press

Trump retweeted them from Jayda Fransen, the deputy leader of the far-right group Britain First, a small fringe group whose profile was elevated by Trump's attention.

The group's tweets read: "VIDEO: Islamist mob pushes teenage boy off roof and beats him to death!" and "VIDEO: Muslim Destroys a Statue of Virgin Mary!" and "VIDEO: Muslim migrant beats up Dutch boy on crutches!" The origins of the videos could not immediately be determined.

Britain First is a far-right group that opposes multiculturalism and what it calls the "Islamization" of Britain. It has run candidates in local and national elections, with little success, and has campaigned against the construction and expansion of mosques.

Trump did not offer any explanation for why he retweeted the videos, and the White House did not immediately respond to request for comment. The retweets came amid a flurry of early morning Trump posts.

Source: Associated Press

It's not the first time Trump has retweeted inflammatory content or posts from controversial Twitter accounts.

He has shared messages from accounts that appeared to have ties to white nationalist groups.

He has also retweeted doctored videos, including one that appeared to show him hitting Hillary Clinton with a golf ball.

Throughout his presidential campaign, Trump offered anti-Muslim commentary, saying he would "strongly consider" closing mosques and insisting that "Islam hates us."

As president he has sought to ban travel from majority-Muslim countries. He said earlier this year that "we have to stop radical Islamic terrorism."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:25
1
The man, identified only as 'Andre' wasn’t about to let two thugs terrorise his local.

Watch: Queensland pub patron smashes machete-wielding robber in face with barstool

01:26
2
The star forward was all smiles as he and his teammates arrived at the Royal Palace.

Video: 'In a big way I'm proud' - RLWC hero Jason Taumalolo and team decked out in traditional dress for ceremony with Tongan king

00:18
3
The PM says she has some "really important questions" for the British pop star before we can think about his citizenship request.

Watch: Jacinda Ardern's citizenship test for Ed Sheeran: 'Do you like Pineapple Lumps?'

00:17
4
The shocking incident was captured on CCTV in Brighton.

Graphic warning: The horrific hit-and-run that saw man in UK jailed for over six years

5

Live stream: Breakfast

00:33
The slip in Birkenhead has now taken more than 50 square metres of land, leaving a gaping hole in the landscape.

Watch: New drone footage shows scale of huge Auckland slip that's destroyed a carpark

Another slip took place at the site about 5pm yesterday, taking with it a piece of equipment.

00:39
The Tongan RLWC team were presented special awards from King Tupou VI for their contribution to sports.

Watch: 'It's a great honour' - Manu Vatuvei ahead of meeting Tongan king and receiving special award for RLWC efforts

The Tongan RLWC team were presented special awards from King Tupou VI for their contribution to sports.

Reserve Bank to ease LVR lending conditions - slightly

Governor Grant Spencer says changes to be closely monitored to ensure financial stability risk "remains contained".

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

01:36
The Labour MP last made a speech in parliament 15-years-ago for the Alliance Party.

Watch: Willie Jackson lays into National and gives nod to Maori Party in passionate speech - 'I want to thank the Maori nation'

Mr Jackson was formally an MP for the Alliance Party until 2002, and has returned as an MP for the Labour Party.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 