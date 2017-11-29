President Trump retweets videos purporting to show violence by Muslims

President Donald Trump has retweeted a series of inflammatory videos purporting to show violence being committed by Muslims.

Source: Associated Press

Trump retweeted them from Jayda Fransen, the deputy leader of the far-right group Britain First, a small fringe group whose profile was elevated by Trump's attention.

The group's tweets read: "VIDEO: Islamist mob pushes teenage boy off roof and beats him to death!" and "VIDEO: Muslim Destroys a Statue of Virgin Mary!" and "VIDEO: Muslim migrant beats up Dutch boy on crutches!" The origins of the videos could not immediately be determined.

Britain First is a far-right group that opposes multiculturalism and what it calls the "Islamization" of Britain. It has run candidates in local and national elections, with little success, and has campaigned against the construction and expansion of mosques.

Trump did not offer any explanation for why he retweeted the videos, and the White House did not immediately respond to request for comment. The retweets came amid a flurry of early morning Trump posts.

Source: Associated Press

It's not the first time Trump has retweeted inflammatory content or posts from controversial Twitter accounts.

He has shared messages from accounts that appeared to have ties to white nationalist groups.

He has also retweeted doctored videos, including one that appeared to show him hitting Hillary Clinton with a golf ball.

Throughout his presidential campaign, Trump offered anti-Muslim commentary, saying he would "strongly consider" closing mosques and insisting that "Islam hates us."