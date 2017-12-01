 

President Trump reportedly scraps first official visit to Britain

Donald Trump has scrapped plans to make his first official visit as President to Britain next month according to reports.

Theresa May condemned Donald Trump for retweeting anti-Muslim videos from a British far-right group.

The UK's Daily Mail says Government officials in Britain have been told Mr Trump will no longer be making the trip to London to officially open the new US Embassy.

The news comes despite the US President assuring British Prime Minister Theresa May that he would visit during a meeting last month.

The Daily Mail reports that a senior source says Mr Trump cancelled the trip due to being unhappy with arrangements and the scale of the visit.

In the past Mr Trump has talked about his worry of mass protests accompanying any trip he makes to Britain and last year told Mrs May he would only visit if the British public supported it.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is now thought to be the one sent to attend the opening of the US embassy in Mr Trump's absence.

A date for this is yet to be confirmed.

