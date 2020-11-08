TODAY |

President Trump plays golf as he learns he’s lost the election

Source:  1 NEWS

President Donald Trump spent Saturday golfing in Virginia after losing his reelection bid.

President Trump spent the day golfing in Virginia, and has refused to concede to Joe Biden. Source: AAP

Democrat Joe Biden was projected to win the presidential race on Saturday (US time) as Trump was on his golf course.

Trump has so far refused to concede to Biden and is promising legal challenges.

Video footage obtained by the Associated Press showed Trump speaking to supporters and posing for photographs on Saturday in Sterling, Virginia.

He is the first president to lose reelection since George H.W. Bush in 1992.

Former White House communications director, Anthony Scaramucci, says Joe Biden could be a post-partisan transformation leader for the US. Source: 1 NEWS

As Trump’s motorcade left his golf club in Virginia, he was initially greeted by dozens of supporters, cheering him on and waving Trump flags and signs.

