President Trump plays golf as he learns he’s lost the election

President Donald Trump spent Saturday golfing in Virginia after losing his reelection bid.

Democrat Joe Biden was projected to win the presidential race on Saturday (US time) as Trump was on his golf course.

Trump has so far refused to concede to Biden and is promising legal challenges.

Video footage obtained by the Associated Press showed Trump speaking to supporters and posing for photographs on Saturday in Sterling, Virginia.

He is the first president to lose reelection since George H.W. Bush in 1992.

