 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


President Trump to outline his legislative agenda in State of the Nation address

share

Source:

Associated Press

President Donald Trump will herald a robust economy and push for bipartisan congressional action on immigration in his State of the Union address today.

President Donald Trump speaks to a gathering of mayors in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

US President Donald Trump.

Source: Associated Press

The speech marks the ceremonial kickoff of Trump's second year in office and is traditionally a president's biggest platform to speak to the nation.

However, Trump has redefined presidential communications with his high-octane, filter-free Twitter account and there's no guarantee that the carefully crafted speech will resonate beyond his next tweet.

Still, White House officials are hopeful the president can use the prime-time address to Congress and millions of Americans watching at home to take credit for a soaring economy.

Trump argues that the tax overhaul he signed into law late last year has boosted business confidence and will lead companies to reinvest in the United States.

Related

Politics

North America

01:28
It’s reported Mr McCabe was criticised by the White House over the Russia investigation.

FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe quits amid criticism from President Trump
00:22
Trump addressed Taliban attacks on civilians in Afghanistan in a meeting of UN Security Council ambassadors.

Video: 'We don't want to talk to Taliban’ - Trump rejects diplomacy to solve Afghanistan terror
00:15
Ms Clinton read an excerpt from Fire and Fury, a book critical of President Trump, to applause.

Watch: Hillary Clinton revels in mocking Donald Trump during Grammy's gag

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:16
1

Super-blue-blood moon eclipse tonight will be a once-in-150-years event

00:49
2
The former deputy PM said she’s not an expert on the topic, but sympathises with those who cannot afford the surgery.

Weight-loss surgery already 'life-changing' for revitalised Paula Bennett who sympathises with those who can't afford it

01:17
3
Garry Towler, Thames-Coromandel Civil Defence Controller, says the west coast of the Firth of Thames will likely bear the brunt.

Coromandel prepares for a 'short, sharp sting' from Cyclone Fehi's remnants

02:03
4
It's back to school for thousands of Kiwi kids, but not all families are jumping for joy at the end of the holidays.

'We will loan them a uniform' - school comes to the rescue of struggling students as year starts

5

Jetstar having flight issues in Queenstown due to the weather being 'too hot'

An aerial view of Wanaka, on New Zealand's South Island.

Scorching temperatures over 30C expected in South Island today, magnifying fire risk in Otago

In the North Island it's also expected to reach 30C in Hastings and Gisborne.

Ms Ardern wanted New Zealand to take in 150 Australia asylum seekers being held at a detention centre on Manus Island.

Jacinda Ardern, Bill English to deliver first big speeches of the year today

Mr English is billing his as a state of the nation speech, while the Prime Minister will talk about the government's first 100 days.

01:05
The Government's big moves on child poverty are personal for Jacinda Ardern, says 1 NEWS' Katie Bradford.

'Her political identity is tied up in this issue' - Katie Bradford on what child poverty plan means to PM

The Government's big moves on child poverty are personal for Jacinda Ardern, says 1 NEWS' Katie Bradford.


The Wellington seat is up for grabs after Peter Dunne's shock decision not to seek re-election.

Opinion: Green Party in a battle for its soul as members choose a new female co-leader

1 NEWS political reporter Andrea Vance says the future of the party hangs in the balance.

01:49
The Prime Minister says there's a range of things the government will need to do to address child well-being.

Child Poverty plan revealed: NZ has a 'moral obligation' to free kids from 'burden of poverty' says PM

The government has released how they intend to reduce child poverty.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 