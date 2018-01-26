President Trump to outline his legislative agenda in State of the Nation address

President Donald Trump will herald a robust economy and push for bipartisan congressional action on immigration in his State of the Union address today.

US President Donald Trump. Source: Associated Press

The speech marks the ceremonial kickoff of Trump's second year in office and is traditionally a president's biggest platform to speak to the nation.

However, Trump has redefined presidential communications with his high-octane, filter-free Twitter account and there's no guarantee that the carefully crafted speech will resonate beyond his next tweet.

Still, White House officials are hopeful the president can use the prime-time address to Congress and millions of Americans watching at home to take credit for a soaring economy.