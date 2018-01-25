 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


President Trump ordered firing of special counsel Robert Mueller in June

share

Source:

Associated Press

President Donald Trump ordered the firing of special counsel Robert Mueller last June, but he backed off the order after White House lawyer Don McGahn threatened to resign, according to a report in The New York Times.

Mueller is leading the investigation into potential links between Russia and Trump's election campaign
Source: Associated Press

The newspaper reports that Trump demanded Mueller's firing just weeks after the special counsel was first appointed by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

McGahn said he would not deliver the order to the Justice Department, according to The Times, which cites four people familiar with the request by the president.

Trump argued at the time that Mueller could not be fair because of a dispute over golf club fees that he said Mueller owed at a Trump golf club in Sterling, Va.

FILE - In this June 13, 2012, file photo then-FBI Director Robert Mueller listens as he testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington. Mueller took office as FBI director in 2001 expecting to dig into drug cases, white-collar misdeeds and violent crime. A week later was Sept. 11. Overnight, his mission changed and Mueller spent the next 12 years wrestling the agency into a battle-hardened terrorism-fighting force. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

Former FBI Director Robert Mueller, the special counsel probing Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Source: Associated Press

The president also believed Mueller he had a conflict of interest because he worked for the same law firm that was representing Trump's son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner.

The response from Democrats was nearly immediate. Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., vice chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, said that if the report in The Times is true, Trump has crossed a "red line."

"Any attempt to remove the Special Counsel, pardon key witnesses or otherwise interfere in the investigation would be a gross abuse of power, and all members of Congress, from both parties, have a responsibility to our Constitution and to our country to make that clear immediately," Warner said.

Related

Politics

North America

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Nudists fight for greater acceptance on Kiwi beaches as Day Without Togs events set to kick off

00:21
2
The two children cling to each other but the orca swim past, an onlooker declaring, "That's a lifetime experience for you!"

Video of the week: The moment a pair of orca glide past terrified kids swimming off Auckland's Waiheke Island


00:12
3
It's annually amongst the biggest days on the Aussie calendar. But those flags …well.

Watch: Is Australia Day… NZ's Day? Channel 9 ripped over Australia Day flag blunder


4
Pohutukawa tree

Auckland man sentenced to prison for damaging protected native trees to improve his view

00:28
5
Two orcas were spotted yesterday at Enclosure Bay, much to the surprise of two young youngsters who were in the water at the time.

Raw: New video shows youngsters yelling in terror off Waiheke Island as pair of orca whales swim past


00:28
Two orcas were spotted yesterday at Enclosure Bay, much to the surprise of two young youngsters who were in the water at the time.

Raw: New video shows youngsters yelling in terror off Waiheke Island as pair of orca whales swim past

Two orcas were spotted yesterday at Enclosure Bay, much to the surprise of two youngsters who were in the water at the time.

00:33
The PM has responded to the #KnitForJacinda movement, saying she’d love for people to donate to others and send her a pic.

Watch: Beaming Jacinda Ardern says she's 'incredibly happy' with #KnitForJacinda online drive

The PM was all praise for Kiwis' generosity as the knitting drive grows stronger online to help disadvantaged mums and babies.


00:41
Paul was condemned for filming a dead body in Japan’s “Suicide Forest”.

Logan Paul returns to YouTube after global backlash against 'Suicide Forest' video which got him suspended

"I'm here to have a hard conversation so that those who are suffering have easier ones."

The surf lifesavers at Piha Beach have been given three new utes to use this summer to assist with their rescue missions.

'Shattered' lifeguards bracing for jam-packed Auckland beaches over long weekend

It's already been a frenetic summer for lifeguards and it's expected to get busier.

02:34
Madeline Anello-Kitzmiller was assaulted by a man at R&V, abused online, now she’s marching for consent.

Woman groped at R&V the target of serious online abuse including death and deportation threats

Madeline Anello-Kitzmiller was groped by a man at R&V, abused online, now she’s marching for consent.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 