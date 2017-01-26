President Trump to order major investigation into 'voter fraud'

President Donald Trump tweeted overnight that he is ordering a "major investigation" into voter fraud, revisiting unsubstantiated claims he's made repeatedly about a rigged voting system.

President Donald Trump. Source: Associated Press

The investigation, he said, will look at those registered to vote in more than one state, "those who are illegal and ... even, those registered to vote who are dead (and many for a long time)."

Depending on results, Mr Trump tweeted, "we will strengthen up voting procedures!"

Fixated on loss of popular vote

Mr Trump has been fixated on his loss of the popular vote in the election and a concern that the legitimacy of his presidency is being challenged by Democrats and the media, aides and associates say.

Mr Trump's own attorneys dismissed claims of voter fraud in a legal filing responding to Green Party candidate Jill Stein's demand for a recount in Michigan late last year.

"On what basis does Stein seek to disenfranchise Michigan citizens? None really, save for speculation," the attorneys wrote. "All available evidence suggests that the 2016 general election was not tainted by fraud or mistake."

Secretaries of state across the country have dismissed Mr Trump's voter fraud claims as baseless. After the president's morning tweets, Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted wrote on Twitter, "We conducted a review 4 years ago in Ohio & already have a statewide review of 2016 election underway. Easy to vote, hard to cheat."

Mr Trump's exaggerations about inauguration crowds and assertions about illegal balloting have been distractions as advisers' have tried to launch his presidency with a flurry of actions on the economy.

His spokesman, Sean Spicer, has twice stepped into the fray himself, including on yesterday, when he doubled down on Mr Trump's false claim that he lost the popular vote because three million to five million people living in the US illegally cast ballots.

No evidence to back up Trump's statements

All 50 states and the District of Columbia have finalised their election results with no reports of the kind of widespread fraud that Trump is alleging.

"He believes what he believes based on the information he was provided," said Spicer, who provided no evidence to back up the president's statements.

If the president's claim were true it would mark the most significant election fraud in US history — and ironically, would raise the same questions about Mr Trump's legitimacy that he's trying to avoid. No details have been released about the possible probe.

Rep. Elijah Cummings, ranking Democrat on the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, said overnight his panel has already sent letters to the attorneys general in all 50 states asking for reports of any election irregularities.