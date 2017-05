President Trump open to meeting with North Korea leader

President Donald Trump says he'd be open to meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, under the right circumstances.

Trump told Bloomberg News in an interview today, "If it would be appropriate for me to meet with him, I would, absolutely, I would be honoured to do it."

Tensions with North Korea have escalated dramatically in recent weeks as American and other intelligence agencies have suggested the country was readying for a possible nuclear test.

The Trump administration has said all options, including a military strike, are on the table.