President Trump invites polarising Philippines' counterpart Duterte to the White House

US President Donald Trump has called Philippine leader Rodrigo Duterte and expressed Washington's commitment to their treaty alliance and his interest in developing "a warm, working relationship," a Filipino official said today.

Presidential spokesman Ernie Abella said Mr Trump mentioned he was looking forward to visiting the Philippines in November to attend an East Asia summit that Mr Duterte will host with several world leaders and that Mr Trump invited Mr Duterte to visit the White House.

"The discussion that transpired between the presidents was warm, with President Trump expressing his understanding and appreciation of the challenges facing the Philippine president, especially on the matter of dangerous drugs," Mr Abella said in a statement.

A White House statement described yesterday's call as "very friendly" and said the US-Philippine alliance "is now heading in a very positive direction."

Mr Trump's chief of staff, Reince Priebus, said the friendlier ties are needed even with concerns about Mr Duterte's human rights record, which includes extra-judicial killings of suspected drug dealers and users as part of the government's drug war.

Mr Abella's remarks reflect the friendlier attitude Mr Duterte has taken with Mr Trump versus the antagonistic stance he had toward President Barack Obama, who he once asked to "go to hell" for criticising the Philippine leader's bloody anti-drug crackdown.

During Obama's final months in office, the Philippine president moved to build closer economic ties with China and Russia while repeatedly threatening to end his nation's longstanding military alliance with the US.