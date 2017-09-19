 

World


President Trump, in UN debut, urges the world body to reform

President Donald Trump made his debut at the United Nations overnight, using his first moments at the world body to urge the 193-nation organisation to reduce bureaucracy and costs while more clearly defining its mission around the world.

The US president has addressed the United Nations for the first time.
Source: 1 NEWS

But while Trump chastised the United Nations, an organisation he sharply criticised as a candidate for president for its spiralling costs, he said the United States would "pledge to be partners in your work" in order to make the U.N. "a more effective force" for peace across the globe.

"In recent years, the United Nations has not reached its full potential due to bureaucracy and mismanagement," said Trump, who rebuked the United Nations for a ballooning budget. "We are not seeing the results in line with this investment."

The president pushed the U.N. to focus "more on people and less on bureaucracy" and to change "business as usual and not be beholden to ways of the past which were not working" while also suggesting that the United States was paying more than its fair share to keep the New York-based world body operational.

But he also complimented the steps the United Nations had taken in the early stages of the reform process and made no threats to withdraw his nation's support.

His measured tone stood in stark contrast to his last maiden appearance at a global body, when he stood at NATO's new Brussels headquarters in May and scolded the member nations for not paying enough and refusing to explicitly back its mutual defence pact.

While running for office, Trump labelled the U.N. as weak and incompetent, and not a friend of either the United States or Israel. But he has softened his tone since taking office, telling ambassadors from U.N. Security Council member countries at a White House meeting this year that the U.N. has "tremendous potential."

Trump more recently has praised a pair of unanimous council votes to tighten sanctions on North Korea over its continued nuclear weapon and ballistic missile tests.

Trump's big moment comes tomorrow, when he delivers his first address to a session of the U.N. General Assembly.

The annual gathering of world leaders will open amid serious concerns about Trump's priorities, including his policy of "America First," his support for the U.N. and a series of global crises. It will be the first time world leaders will be in the same room and able to take the measure of Trump.

The president yesterday praised U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who also spoke at the reform meeting and said he shared Trump's vision for a less wasteful U.N. to "live up to its full potential."

The U.S. has asked member nations to sign a declaration on U.N. reforms, and more than 120 have done so. The president also kicked off his maiden speech at the world body by making a reference to the Trump-branded apartment tower across First Ave. from the U.N.

