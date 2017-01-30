 

'President Trump has made me an alien' - Mo Farah blasts new US immigration policy

Double Olympic champion Sir Mo Farah has launched a scathing attack at US President Donald Trump's ban on immigrants from Muslim-majority nations.

Farah, a Somalian refugee whose family fled to England as a child, took to his personal Facebook page where he labelled President Trump's policy 'ignorant and prejudiced'.

A US judge has issued a temporary halt to the deportation of visa holders and refugees stranded at airports following Donald Trump's travel ban.
Source: 1 NEWS

"On 1 January this year, Her Majesty the Queen made me a knight of the realm. On 27 January, President Donald Trump seems to have made me an alien," Farah posted.

"I am a British citizen who has lived in America for the past six years – working hard, contributing to society, paying my taxes and bringing up our four children in the place they now call home."

"Now me and many others like me are being told that we may not be welcome. It's deeply troubling that I will have to tell my children that daddy might not be able to come home – to explain why the president has introduced a policy that comes from a place of ignorance and prejudice."

Farah is unsure whether or not the ban applies to him, with the Olympic 5,000 and 10,000m champion training for competition in Ethiopia.

"I was welcomed into Britain from Somalia at eight years old and given the chance to succeed and realise my dreams," he added.

"I have been proud to represent my country, win medals for the British people and receive the greatest honour of a knighthood. My story is an example of what can happen when you follow polices of compassion and understanding, not hate and isolation."

President Trump's has banned citizens from Iraq, Iran, Syria, Sudan, Somalia, Lybia and Yemen from entering the USA.

