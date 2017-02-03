President Trump fires back at judge after having his travel ban blocked

President Donald Trump has fired back after having his refugee and immigration ban blocked by a federal judge in Washington State yesterday.

The president has taken to Twitter to criticise the US District Judge James Robart and has shared his plans to overturn the block.

President Donald Trump. Source: Associated Press

"The opinion of this so-called judge, which essentially takes law-enforcement away from our country, is ridiculous and will be overturned!" the president tweeted this morning.

"What is our country coming to when a judge can halt a Homeland Security travel ban and anyone, even with bad intentions, can come into US?" he wrote soon after.

Just a week ago the president acted to suspend America's refugee programme and halt immigration to the US from seven Muslim-majority countries that the government says raise terrorism concerns.

The government has since scurried to appeal the judge's order, plunging Mr Trump's new administration into a crisis that has challenged the president's authority - and ability to fulfill campaign promises.

Mr Trump's direct attack on the judge recalled his diatribes during the campaign against a federal judge of Mexican heritage who was overseeing a Trump University case.

Justice Department lawyers could be called upon to answer for his words as the travel ban case reaches the ninth US Circuit Court of Appeals.

The order had caused unending confusion for many foreigners trying to reach the US, prompted protests across the country and led to a series of court challenges.