President Trump fires Acting US Attorney General after she questioned his ban on some Muslims entering the States

President Donald Trump has fired Sally Yates, Acting US Attorney General after she questioned the lawfulness of his executive order temporarily banning Muslims from certain countries entering the US.

Protesters holds signs at San Francisco International Airport to denounce President Donald Trump's executive order. Source: Associated Press

He has appointed Dana Boente who serves as the Eastern District of Virginia's US Attorney as the new Acting Attorney General, Reuters reports.

Ms Yates, a Democratic appointee, directed Justice Department attorneys not to defend Mr Trump's controversial executive refugee and immigration ban, declaring today that she was not convinced that the order was lawful.

Her directive was likely to be temporary, given that Senator Jeff Sessions, Mr Trump's pick for attorney general, will likely move to uphold the president's policy. Mr Sessions is awaiting Senate confirmation.

Still, Ms Yates' abrupt decision deepened the discord and dissent surrounding Mr Trump's order, as some in Mr Trump's administration and fellow Republicans distanced themselves from the policy.

At least three top national security officials — Defence Secretary Jim Mattis, Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly and Rex Tillerson, who is awaiting confirmation to lead the State Department — have told associates they were not aware of details of the directive until around the time Mr Trump signed it. Leading intelligence officials were also left largely in the dark, according to US officials.

Tennessee Senator Bob Corker, the top Republican on the Senate Foreign Relations committee, said that despite White House assurances that congressional leaders were consulted, he learned about the order in the media.

The fallout was immediate: friction between Mr Trump and his top advisers and a rush by the Pentagon to seek exemptions to the policy. The White House approach also sparked an unusually public clash between a president and the civil servants tasked with carrying out his policy.

A large group of American diplomats circulated a memo voicing their opposition to the order, which temporarily halted the entire US refugee programme and banned all entries from seven Muslim-majority nations for 90 days. In a startlingly combative response, White House spokesman Sean Spicer challenged those opposed to the measure to resign.

"They should either get with the programme or they can go," Spicer said.

Mr Trump's order pauses America's entire refugee programme for four months and indefinitely bans all those from war-ravaged Syria.