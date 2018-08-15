President Trump files legal action against former White House advisor Omarosa Manigault-Newman

Schools are closed as thousands of primary school teachers and principals across the country go on a full-day strike today over pay negotiations.
New Windsor School principal Glenn Bermingham told 1 NEWS on the picket line in Auckland this morning that the future "looks grim" for the primary education sector with lacking resources, low staffing numbers, retaining young graduates and increasing wages in line with the rising cost of living all major issues.
'We want to fix this' - teachers union says today's nationwide strike is a 'symptom of under-funding'
"We've got a bit of a perfect storm at the moment, and this is critical for Jacinda and those people in Wellington to sit up and actually say, 'Yep, we need to put some resource in here, we need to be listening.'"
An Auckland teacher protesting on the frontline said teacher burnout and stress is common and "the children deserve more".
A nurse charged over the deaths of two babies shortly after they were vaccinated in Samoa has been granted bail.
The woman, who has not been named, appeared in court for the first time on Tuesday on charges of manslaughter, negligence and conspiracy to defeat the course of justice.
She's set to appear again in Samoa's Supreme Court later this month. RNZ reports she has been released on bail.
Both of the infants died quickly after being immunised for measles, mumps and rubella at Safotu District Hospital, in Savai'i, in early July.
Senior health officials say there's no issue with the vaccine and have been working with the World Health Organisation since the babies' deaths to rebuild public confidence.