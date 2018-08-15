 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

President Trump files legal action against former White House advisor Omarosa Manigault-Newman

ABC
Topics
World
Politics

It comes after Ms Manigault Newman released what’s believed to be a phone call between herself and Mr Trump. Source: ABC
Topics
World
Politics
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Emma Shi likes to take her own container to the supermarket to do her bit in helping the environment.

'Bring your own' container ban at Countdown stuns enviro-friendly customers
2

Shaun Johnson reveals that Billy Slater was calling out the Warriors' plays before they'd done them
3

Primary and intermediate teachers on strike around the country: What you need to know

4

At least 35 people dead after bridge in Genoa, Italy collapses during storm
5

New NBR Rich List: Steven Adams and his $50m joins some familiar names

MORE FROM
World
MORE
Samoan author Lani Wendt Young has received a torrent of threats - of death, rape and otherwise - on Facebook.

Facebook investigating online abuse of Samoan author who advocates LGBT rights

A kitten, aged six to eight weeks, looks upward.

US animal shelter accused of freezing kittens to death
01:55
At least 35 died after the structure failed in Genoa.

Watch: Aerial footage shows shocking extent of tragedy after bridge in Italy collapses, killing at least 35 people

Pictures: Motorway bridge in Italy collapses during storm leaving at least 35 people dead

Watch: 'The future is looking fairly grim,' says Auckland principal, as teachers' strike underway across New Zealand

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Politics
Auckland

Schools are closed as thousands of primary school teachers and principals across the country go on a full-day strike today over pay negotiations.

New Windsor School principal Glenn Bermingham told 1 NEWS on the picket line in Auckland this morning that the future "looks grim" for the primary education sector with lacking resources, low staffing numbers, retaining young graduates and increasing wages in line with the rising cost of living all major issues.

'We want to fix this' - teachers union says today's nationwide strike is a 'symptom of under-funding'

'We've reached a crisis point' – teachers ready to 'stand up and be heard' as strike nears

A day in the life of a teacher: It doesn’t stop when the bells rings

"We've got a bit of a perfect storm at the moment, and this is critical for Jacinda and those people in Wellington to sit up and actually say, 'Yep, we need to put some resource in here, we need to be listening.'"

The group were among thousands of teachers to strike nationwide. Source: 1 NEWS

An Auckland teacher protesting on the frontline said teacher burnout and stress is common and "the children deserve more".


New Windsor School’s Glenn Bermingham spoke with 1 NEWS will out on picket line. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Politics
Auckland
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
Teachers strike on Auckland's Queen St.

'Enough is enough' say teachers as they strike for better pay and work conditions

Watch: 'The future is looking fairly grim,' says Auckland principal, as teachers' strike underway across New Zealand

Another month of record house prices in the regions, but Auckland dips

Facebook investigating online abuse of Samoan author who advocates LGBT rights

'We want to fix this' - teachers union says today's nationwide strike is a 'symptom of under-funding'

Samoa nurse granted bail over baby vaccine deaths

AAP
Topics
World
Pacific Islands
Health
Crime and Justice

A nurse charged over the deaths of two babies shortly after they were vaccinated in Samoa has been granted bail.

The woman, who has not been named, appeared in court for the first time on Tuesday on charges of manslaughter, negligence and conspiracy to defeat the course of justice.

She's set to appear again in Samoa's Supreme Court later this month. RNZ reports she has been released on bail.

Both of the infants died quickly after being immunised for measles, mumps and rubella at Safotu District Hospital, in Savai'i, in early July.

Senior health officials say there's no issue with the vaccine and have been working with the World Health Organisation since the babies' deaths to rebuild public confidence.

Dr Take Naseri says the nurses involved have since been removed from the "tense atmosphere" after babies Lameko and Lanna’s died. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
World
Pacific Islands
Health
Crime and Justice