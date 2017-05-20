 

Trump touches down in Saudi Arabia in first international trip as US President

Source:

Associated Press

President Donald Trump is stepping off Air Force One in Saudi Arabia to begin his first international trip since taking office.

The US President will visit the capital where streets are lined with American flags and Trump billboards.
Source: US ABC

Mr Trump waved as he stood atop stairs that had been rolled to the side of the official presidential aircraft as it landed at Riyadh's airport. He was joined by First Lady Melania Trump.

Mr Trump was greeted by King Salman of Saudi Arabia.

They exchanged a handshake and Mr Trump said it was "a great honour" to be there.

Several jets also flew overhead leaving a red, white and blue trail.

White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus told reporters on the plane that Mr Trump spent the flight meeting with staff, working on his upcoming speech to the Muslim world and getting a little sleep.

