 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


President Trump denounces 'horrible' threats against Jewish centres

share

Source:

Associated Press

President Donald Trump overnight denounced recent threats against Jewish community centres as "horrible" and "painful" and said more must be done "to root out hate and prejudice and evil."

President Donald Trump tours the National Museum of African American History and Culture, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Donald Trump tours the National Museum of African American History and Culture.

Source: Associated Press

Mr Trump made the remarks after touring the newly opened National Museum of African American History and Culture.

"This tour was a meaningful reminder of why we have to fight bigotry, intolerance and hatred in all of its very ugly forms," Mr Trump said.

Yesterday, 11 Jewish community centres across the US received phoned-in bomb threats, according to the JCC Association of North America.

Like three waves of similar calls in January, the threats proved to be hoaxes, the association said in a statement. All of the affected centers have returned to normal operations.

Thousands of New Yorkers used Presidents Day to protest against their new leader.
Source: 1 NEWS

"The anti-Semitic threats targeting our Jewish community and community centres are horrible and are painful and a very sad remainder of the wok that still must be done to root out hate and prejudice and evil," Mr Trump said.

The president's comments marked the first time he had directly addressed a wave of anti-Semitism and followed a more general White House denouncement of "hatred and hate-motivated violence."

The FBI said it is joining with the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division to investigate "possible civil rights violations in connection with threats" to the centres.

Yesterday, Mr Trump's daughter, Ivanka Trump, wrote on Twitter, "We must protect our houses of worship & religious centers," and used the hashtag #JCC. She converted to Judaism ahead of her 2009 marriage to Jared Kushner. She joined her father at the African American museum tour.

The White House was criticised by Jewish groups after issuing an International Holocaust Remembrance Day statement last month that did not mention Jews.

Related

North America

02:44
Thousands of New Yorkers used Presidents Day to protest against their new leader.

Anti-Trump protests resume: 'We need a leader not a creepy tweeter'
01:44
Young and old turned out in London to protest the US president's visit to the UK.

'We'll give him the welcome he deserves' – British protesters determined to stand against Trump in upcoming visit
02:01
Sweden's love of Ikea and flat-pack furniture was trending as Swedes took to Twitter to mock the US president.

'Je suis whatever happened in Sweden' – social media turns on Donald Trump over terror attack gaffe

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:28
1
The men walked away empty-handed, but left a pretty good clue to their identities after failing to cover up in time.

Watch: Pair caught on CCTV checking out property in swanky Auckland suburb


00:37
2
'The Boss' and the E Street Band performed at Christchurch's AMI Stadium on the eve of the sixth anniversary of the 2011 earthquake.

'We love Christchurch' - Bruce Springsteen holds sign in solidarity with thousands at his concert

01:25
3
The Blues coach spoke about the need for current and former players to speak up after the passing of Dan Vickerman.

Watch: 'Rugby players aren't bulletproof... This game doesn't sustain you' - Tana Umaga wary of retirement struggles


4

Live stream: Breakfast

00:31
5
Wayne Shaw is a cult hero at the tiny club and sleeps at the Sutton United's Gander Green Lane ground three nights a week looking after it.

Pie eating Sutton reserve keeper resigns after side-line betting stunt

01:53
Ngati Kahungunu is hosting a two-day economic summit with some Chinese business people this week.

Video: Hawke's Bay iwi hoping to generate $100m worth of deals with Chinese

NZ Foreign Affairs and Trade is aiming to do $30 billion worth of business with China by 2020.

00:38
The PM also quashed any talks on TVNZ reforms, around ownership, saying there aren't any on the way.

PM quashes talks of national sport events being free-to-air: 'Govt getting involved won't make it better'

Last year a bill was introduced to parliament calling for all sports of national significance to be made free-to-air.

02:01
Joanne Harrison has been jailed for nearly four years for stealing more than $700k of taxpayers' money.

Boss who hired Ministry of Transport $726,000 fraudster 'not embarrassed'

Joanne Harrison's fraud was first revealed by 1 NEWS last year and today she's been sentenced to nearly four years in jail.

02:38
A wall has been built for the families as a place to come and find tranquillity, to honour those lost in quakes.

Touching tribute - 185 Canterbury quake victims memorialised on wall unveiled to families

The memorial will be blessed in front of a private audience, including family members.

00:27
Jono Kitto bravely spoke about the struggles of mental illness within professional rugby.

'I wanted to die' – former Bay of Plenty halfback reveals battle with depression

Jono Kitto bravely spoke about the struggles of mental illness within professional rugby.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ