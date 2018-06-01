President Trump considers pardoning TV personality Martha Stewart

President Donald Trump said today that he's considering pardoning lifestyle maven Martha Stewart, who did a stint in federal prison after she was convicted of charges related to a stock sale.

Stewart was convicted in 2004 of obstructing justice and lying to the government about why she unloaded stock just before the price plummeted.



She served five months in prison.



Trump says Stewart "used to be one of my biggest fans."