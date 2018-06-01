President Trump considers pardoning TV personality Martha Stewart

Source:Associated Press
President Donald Trump said today that he's considering pardoning lifestyle maven Martha Stewart, who did a stint in federal prison after she was convicted of charges related to a stock sale.
US President Donald Trump is considering pardoning Martha Stewart, who did a stint in federal prison after she was convicted of charges relating to a stock sale.
Source: Associated Press
Stewart was convicted in 2004 of obstructing justice and lying to the government about why she unloaded stock just before the price plummeted.
She served five months in prison.
Trump says Stewart "used to be one of my biggest fans."
The president also said today that he's considering commuting the sentence of former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich, who was convicted of corruption. And on Twitter Trump said that he will pardon conservative commentator and Obama critic Dinesh D'Souza, who pleaded guilty to campaign finance fraud.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news