 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


President Trump considers pardoning TV personality Martha Stewart

share

Source:

Associated Press

President Donald Trump said today that he's considering pardoning lifestyle maven Martha Stewart, who did a stint in federal prison after she was convicted of charges related to a stock sale.

US President Donald Trump is considering pardoning Martha Stewart, who did a stint in federal prison after she was convicted of charges relating to a stock sale.

Source: Associated Press

Stewart was convicted in 2004 of obstructing justice and lying to the government about why she unloaded stock just before the price plummeted.

She served five months in prison.

Trump says Stewart "used to be one of my biggest fans."

The president also said today that he's considering commuting the sentence of former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich, who was convicted of corruption. And on Twitter Trump said that he will pardon conservative commentator and Obama critic Dinesh D'Souza, who pleaded guilty to campaign finance fraud.

Related

North America

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
The choatic living room of an abandoned home.

'Mummified' body found in home of Sydney hoarder

2
Jason Taumalolo of Tonga is tackled during the RLWC quarter-final at AMI Stadium in Christchurch, New Zealand, 18th November 2017. Copyright photo: John Davidson / www.photosport.nz

'You guys will find out soon' - Jason Taumalolo weighing up whether to stay with Tonga or re-commit to Kiwis

3

Fatal SH1 crash north of Auckland will cause 'significant delays' as long weekend traffic hits

4

Police dog receives life-saving blood transfusion from fellow police dog after being stabbed in throat in Canterbury

5
Families From New Zealand.

Auckland Maori urban authority says Government action needed over soaring cost of after-hours medical care

02:39

'It's a cause I'm passionate about it' - Comm Games weightlifting gold medallist David Liti turns attention to Pasifika youth suicide prevention

In recent weeks Liti was a motivational speaker for the Live Undefeated suicide prevention and awareness school tour.

00:30
Cops are searching for a man after an aggravated robbery at a bar in the Hawke’s Bay town today.

Watch: Man in police custody after aggravated robbery forces two Hastings schools into lockdown

In a statement police say: "Residents can expect to see a continued police presence in the Karamu Road and Pattison Road area tonight".

An older and wiser Sonny Bill says he's after a meaningful existence.

Sonny Bill Williams out for entire All Blacks-France series with knee injury

An x-ray undertaken by Blues doctors yesterday revealed a loose piece of bone in SBW's knee.

Air NZ and Qantas team up in codeshare agreement making domestic travel easier for Aussies and Kiwis

Travellers will reportedly enjoy shorter connection times and faster overall journey times.

01:02
The funding includes $20 million for "projects that create jobs".

Government injects $46 million into Northland economy: boost jobs, new state housing project, investment in Auckland to Whangarei rail

"The region is on the right track, but there is still more work to be done," the PM said.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 