President Trump congratulates Thai cave rescuers on successful mission - 'All freed, great job!'

President Donald Trump is congratulating the Thai navy SEALs and their international partners who rescued a youth soccer team and their coach after more than two weeks of entrapment in a cave.

Trump tweeted: "On behalf of the United States, congratulations to the Thai Navy SEALs and all on the successful rescue of the 12 boys and their coach from the treacherous cave in Thailand."

He added: "Such a beautiful moment - all freed, great job!"

A daring rescue mission in the treacherous confines of a flooded cave in northern Thailand has saved all 12 boys and their soccer coach who were trapped deep within the labyrinth, ending a grueling 18-day ordeal that claimed the life of an experienced diver and riveted people around the world.

Thailand's Navy SEALs, who were central to the rescue effort, said on their Facebook page that the remaining four boys and their 25-year-old coach were all brought out safely early this morning.

Several hours later, a medic and three SEAL divers who had stayed for days with the boys in their tiny refuge in the cave also came out.