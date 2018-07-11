 

President Trump congratulates Thai cave rescuers on successful mission - 'All freed, great job!'

Associated Press

President Donald Trump is congratulating the Thai navy SEALs and their international partners who rescued a youth soccer team and their coach after more than two weeks of entrapment in a cave.

Following news of the successful rescue mission of all 12 trapped Thai boys and their coach overnight, US President Trump tweeted "Such a beautiful moment - all freed, great job!"

Source: Associated Press

Trump tweeted: "On behalf of the United States, congratulations to the Thai Navy SEALs and all on the successful rescue of the 12 boys and their coach from the treacherous cave in Thailand."

He added: "Such a beautiful moment - all freed, great job!"

The Tesla founder had the sub made to help rescuers saving the young footballers.
Source: 1 NEWS

A daring rescue mission in the treacherous confines of a flooded cave in northern Thailand has saved all 12 boys and their soccer coach who were trapped deep within the labyrinth, ending a grueling 18-day ordeal that claimed the life of an experienced diver and riveted people around the world.

1 NEWS' Kimberlee Downs with the latest from Chiang Rai, as four boys and their football coach await rescue.
Source: 1 NEWS

Thailand's Navy SEALs, who were central to the rescue effort, said on their Facebook page that the remaining four boys and their 25-year-old coach were all brought out safely early this morning.

Several hours later, a medic and three SEAL divers who had stayed for days with the boys in their tiny refuge in the cave also came out.

Eight of the boys were rescued by a team of Thai and international divers on Sunday and Monday.

