President Trump condemns two mass shootings as 'barbaric slaughters'

Associated Press
US President Donald Trump has called the recent mass shootings in the US "evil attacks" that were crimes "against all humanity" and said unity must replace hatred in society.

Trump gave a speech from the White House overnight following weekend shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, that left 29 people dead and dozens wounded. He called the shootings "barbaric slaughters".

Trump said: "In one voice, our nation must condemn racism, bigotry and white supremacy."

Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas are the latest sites of mass killings. Source: 1 NEWS

He urged Democrats and Republicans to set aside partisanship and find solutions to violence.

The Republican president avoided blaming guns for the killings.

He said at the White House, "Mental illness and hatred pulls the trigger, not the gun." 

At a sidewalk memorial for the victims of the Dayton shooting, many residents expressed frustration that Trump didn't go further and offer concrete legislation to solve what they see as an epidemic of mass shootings.

"I would like to hear him say less and do more," said Robert Kasprzak, a Dayton resident who lives near the scene of the shooting.

In separate incidents two shooters opened fire in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio. Source: BBC

"I hope something gets done. He has been talking about this for years and years. This isn't first one. You know, and five hundred million guns in the country, assault weapons, you know, it just doesn't make any sense."

The Ohio shooter killed his sister and eight other people before he was shot dead by police. Authorities say the El Paso shooter posted a racist, anti-immigrant manifesto before killing 21 people and being taken into custody.

Trump blames a culture in which violent video games and "dark recesses" of social media contribute to radicalising perpetrators of mass shootings.

Trump did not make any mention of his own involvement on social media or his racist tweets aimed at Democratic members of Congress.

At least 29 people lost their lives in attacks in Dayton, Ohio, and El Paso, Texas, incidents the president called “crimes against humanity”. Source: Associated Press
