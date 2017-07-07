President Trump chides Russia, but doesn't condemn election meddling

On the eve of his first meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, President Donald Trump vowed today to confront "new forms of aggression" targeting the West and called for Moscow to stop fomenting unrest around the world.

Yet he pointedly stopped short of condemning Russia for meddling in the US election.

Buoyed by an electrified crowd of thousands in Poland chanting his name, Mr Trump sought to show he wasn't overlooking Russian actions that have elicited global consternation, especially from nearby nations in eastern and central Europe.

He warned that Western interests were being tested by "propaganda, financial crimes and cyber warfare," forcing NATO to adapt.

"We urge Russia to cease its destabilising activities in Ukraine and elsewhere, and its support for hostile regimes including Syria and Iran, and to join the community of responsible nations in our fight against common enemies and in defence of civilisation itself," Mr Trump said in a speech in Warsaw's Krasinski Square.

It was a critique that the president did not appear to extend to Russia's actions last year during the presidential campaign.

In a news conference before his speech, Mr Trump questioned the veracity of American intelligence about foreign meddling in the US election, arguing that Russia wasn't the only country that may have interfered.

"Nobody really knows for sure," Mr Trump said.

Opening his second overseas trip as president, Mr Trump also warned North Korea that he's considering "some pretty severe things" in response to the isolated nation's unprecedented launch of a missile capable of reaching the US.

Though he declined to offer specifics on the US response, Mr Trump called on all nations to confront the North's "very, very bad behaviour."

He also stated unequivocally that the US stands "firmly behind Article 5," the NATO provision requiring the US to defend other member nations if they come under attack.

As US investigations into Russia's meddling forge ahead, Mr Trump is under intense scrutiny for how he handles his first face-to-face session with Putin.