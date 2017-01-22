President Trump changes tack on Twitter after denouncing protesters

President Donald Trump is doing a quick about-face about the protests that swept through Washington and around the world yesterday.

Trump tweeted overnight that "Peaceful protests are a hallmark of our democracy."

He then continued, "Even if I don't always agree, I recognize the rights of people to express their views."

That came less than two hours after he first denounced the protests, which drew more than 1 million people. He tweeted he was "under the impression that we just had an election!" and adds: "Why didn't these people vote?"

While Mr Trump is claiming these protesters didn't vote, that seems unlikely.