President Trump cancels planned summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

Mr Trump said the decision was due to "tremendous anger and hostility" in a recent North Korean statement.
01:58
Watch: Heartbroken Canterbury farmers desperate to stop 'horrendous' killing of 90 pregnant cows, on same day Government decides on M bovis plan

03:37
MetServices’s Georgina Griffiths says this week’s chill is set to stay, in what’s predicted to be the coldest winter in years.

'Shock to the system' - Kiwis warned to brace for coldest winter 'for quite some time'

Liam Gallagher meets up with estranged daughter Molly for the first time

00:59
Gerry Brownlee was being admonished by Trevor Mallard when Ms Bennett interjected and was asked to leave.

Watch as National deputy Paula Bennett ordered out of Parliament by Speaker, a day after storming out of House


Ngapuhi elder Kingi Taurua dies after a short illness

01:53
Breakfast weatherman Matty McLean has the latest weather update.

Thunderstorms, large hail and powerful winds set to batter parts of the North Island today

The worst of the storms are expecting to come in from the west.

00:45
General Fiyah - real name Lotima Pome'e - handed over the mic to cousin Lopeti Pome'e.

'Wassup people!' General Fiyah's young cousin Lopeti has a say during the Vodafone Pacific Music Awards

General Fiyah - real name Lotima Pome'e - won two awards at the awards last night, including Best Song for 'Here To Stay', and the People's Choice Award.

01:30
Rex Hawke was just 17, and like 221 others, was arrested on May 25 1978 in one of NZ's largest police operations.

Day of reflection for protestors and police on 40th anniversary of Bastion Point arrests - 'Our kaupapa was passive resistance'

On May 25 1978 hundreds of police marched on the headland in Auckland to end 17 months of occupation.

00:36
'Tremendous setback' - President Trump cancels summit with Kim Jong Un, citing 'open hostility' by North Korea

Trump said in a letter to Kim released by the White House that he felt it was "inappropriate, at this time, to have this long-planned meeting."


00:53

Panel recommends nurses get immediate three per cent pay rise and one-off $2,000 sum

The nurses' union says the pay offer doesn't enable parity with secondary school teachers until late in the piece.


 
