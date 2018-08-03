President Trump calls media reporting over his meeting with Queen 'fake, fake, disgusting news'

Associated Press
An 81-year-old man has been rescued from one of Western Australia's highest peaks, which he had attempted to climb to see snow.
Local police say the man started hiking up Bluff Knoll, more than 1000 metres high, around 4.30pm yesterday.
They were alerted about three hours later that he hadn't returned.
They eventually found him about 800 metres up the mountain after speaking with him on his mobile phone and while he had a minor leg injury from falling over in the rocky terrain, he was able to walk down with assistance.
Travellers in Colorado are being urged to lock their cars when they're in bear country.
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office in Colorado posted a video on Facebook that shows what can happen when a car is left unlocked and a bruin smells treats inside.
An officer used a rope to open the door and awaken the bear, which seemed to have enjoyed the food inside a small station wagon before taking a nap.
A half-eaten banana was left behind as the bear ran off into the woods.
The sheriff's office wrote it's "pawsitively sure" locking the door reduces the chances of losing important items and having a vehicle trashed.