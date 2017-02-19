 

President Trump brings fan on stage in bizarre rally in Florida

Associated Press

Dressed in a Trump t-shirt, the man gushed over the president while giving an impromptu speech on stage.
Source: Associated Press

Male in serious condition after helicopter crashes in the Ruapehu District

The 32-year-old has reportedly been charged with assault and resisting arrest.

Watch: Man throws brutal punch towards Aussie policeman, knocking him to the ground

Dressed in a Trump t-shirt, the man gushed over the president while giving an impromptu speech on stage.

President Trump brings fan on stage in bizarre rally in Florida

Watch out Sydney, there could be a 16cm long spider in a park near you.

Why would you do that? Giant Huntsman spider released back into wild

Male in serious condition after helicopter crashes in the Ruapehu District

The pilot was the only person on board.


Man left with serious injuries after stabbing on Kapati Coast

The man is in hospital and his injuries are said to not be life-threatening.


A huge storm is being blamed as the cause for the sinkhole opening up.

Watch: The extraordinary moment two cars are swallowed by sinkhole

A huge Pacific storm parked itself over Southern California and unloaded, ravaging roads, opening sinkholes.

Little Emil was at first confused, then delighted by being able to see.

Awww... Heartwarming moment Danish baby sees mum clearly for the first time

Baby Emil was confused at first, and then overjoyed.


 
