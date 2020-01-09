President Trump breaks silence over Iran missile attacks, says no US or Iraqi fatalities and that he won't retaliate with military force

President Donald Trump said that Iran appears to be “standing down” and no Americans or Iraqis were harmed in Iran's missile strike on two Iraqi bases housing US troops.

Speaking from the White House, Trump seemed intent on deescalating the crisis, indicating that he would not retaliate militarily for the strikes.

Instead, he said the US would immediately put in place new economic sanctions “until Iran changes its behaviour" after that country's most brazen direct assault on America since the 1979 seizing of the US Embassy in Tehran.

The attack came days after Trump authorised the targeted killing of Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force. Iran had pledged to retaliate, bringing the two countries closer to the brink of war.

Trump credited an early warning system “that worked very well" for the fact that no Americans or Iraqis were killed. He added that Americans should be “extremely grateful and happy” with the outcome.

He reiterated his position that “Iran will never be allowed to have a nuclear weapon" and called for new nuclear negotiations to replace the 2015 nuclear deal from which he withdrew the US.

Trump also announced he would ask NATO to become "much more involved in the Middle East process.”

Trump faced one of the greatest tests of his presidency after Iran launched ballistic missiles at Iraqi bases housing US troops.

The strikes pushed Tehran and Washington perilously close to war and put the world's attention on Trump as he weighs whether to respond with more military force.

The Republican president huddled with his national security advisers but offered no immediate indication of whether he would retaliate.

“All is well!” he said in a Tuesday night tweet.

Iran's missiles targeted two bases — one in the northern Iraqi city in Irbil and the other at Ain al-Asad in western Iraq.

The lack of U.S. casualties could signal that Iran is not interested in escalating the tension with Washington — at least not now — and could give Trump an opening to calm relations with Iran and pull the US back from the brink of war.