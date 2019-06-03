TODAY |

President Trump blasts London Mayor in tweet as he arrives for UK state visit

Associated Press
President Donald Trump has started his trip to Britain with an attack on London Mayor Sadiq Khan, who says the US leader should not be honored with a state visit.

Moments before Air Force One landed at Stansted Airport near London, Trump tweeted that Khan was a "stone cold loser" who "by all accounts has done a terrible job as Mayor of London."

Trump said Khan "should focus on crime in London, not me."

In a newspaper column yesterday, Khan said Trump was "one of the most egregious examples of a growing global threat" from the far-right to liberal democracy.

Khan has been a frequent critic of Trump and gave permission for an inflatable blimp depicting the president as a screaming baby to be flown near Parliament during the president's trip to the UK last year.

Protesters plan to fly the blimp again during Trump's three-day state visit.

Khan supporters call Trump racist for his attacks on London's first Muslim mayor.

President Donald Trump has arrived in the UK on the first leg of a trip that will include commemorating the 75th anniversary of D-Day during a ceremony at the Normandy American Cemetery in France.

The agenda for Trump's weeklong journey is largely ceremonial: a state visit and an audience with Queen Elizabeth II in London, D-Day commemoration ceremonies on both sides of the English Channel and his first presidential visit to Ireland.

But Trump's visit also comes at a fraught time in British politics, with Prime Minister Theresa May stepping down as leader of the Conservative Party on June 7 over the country's Brexit turmoil.

Lawmakers in Parliament have repeatedly rejected May's Brexit divorce deal with the European Union.

Trump will meet with May, but today's focus will be on elaborate ceremonies honoring the president.

It begins with Queen Elizabeth II holding a grand welcoming ceremony at Buckingham Palace, moves on to a formal tea with Prince Charles and ends with a sumptuous state banquet tonight.


    The agenda for Trump's Europe journey is both ceremonial and official.
